PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 27th, 2020

26 Jan 2020, 15:35 IST

With the series done and dusted, Pakistan eye a whitewash as they face Bangladesh in the third and final T20I in Lahore. Although the tourists did put on a decent show with the bat, the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez have ensured that the home side win their first series of 2020.

While the Pakistanis have looked a class apart, Bangladesh has done well in spite of not availing the services of Mushfiqur Rahim. However, they will be looking to salvage some pride in the final game against a formidable Pakistan side. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PAK vs BAN.

PAK vs BAN Teams:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (C), Khushdil Shah, Ahsan Ali, Ifthikar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Musa

Bangladesh:

Mahmudullah Riyad(C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud

Playing 11 Updates:

Pakistan:

A couple of changes are on the cards with the series already done and dusted. Mohammad Musa should come into the side for Hasnain with Rauf's performance in death overs being exemplary. Amad Butt and Khushdil Shah are possible options as well with Pakistan looking to identify their best possible combination for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2020. Ahsan Ali should feature in the final T20I alongside Babar Azam, who scored a match-winning fifty in the previous game. With Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan providing the balance in the side, Pakistan should fancy their chances of a clean sweep on Monday.

Possible XI: Ahsan, Azam(C), Hafeez, Malik, Rizwan(WK), Ifthikar/Khushdil, Wasim, Shadab, Shaheen, Hasnain/Musa and Rauf.

Bangladesh:

As for the tourists, Rubel Hossain is likely to feature at the expense of Mustafizur Rahman, who has been wayward in this series. Much is expected from the experienced duo of Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah, who haven't been able to convert their starts into big ones. One of Bangladesh's problems lies in their inability to up the ante in the death overs.

The onus will be on Soumya Sarkar, who is the designated finisher for Bangladesh. Shafiul Islam has been their best bet with the ball and will lead the attack once again alongside Al-Amin as they look to salvage some pride against Pakistan.

Possible XI: Naim, Tamim, Mahedi, Mahmudullah (C), Liton(WK), Afif, Sarkar, Shafiul, Rubel, Aminul and Al-Amin.

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I

27th January 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

While the pitch in Lahore is a touch on the slower side, the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez did feel at ease after biding some time in the middle. A similar type of wicket is expected for the final game as well with 150 being a competitive total. While the pacers will get some help with the new ball, the spinners should come into play in the middle overs which makes for an intriguing contest between the two very formidable sides on Monday.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das is the preferred option ahead of Mohammad Rizwan with the Bangladesh keeper due for a big knock. Das hasn't been able to convert his starts and apply himself in the previous two games. He should score some runs with his ability to play spin and pace equally well. With Rizwan batting down the order, Das stands out as the ideal wicket-keeping option.

Batsmen: Babar Azam returned to run-scoring ways as the Pakistan captain scored a fifty in Pakistan's win on Saturday. He is a must-have in the side along with Mohammad Naim, who will be looking to make amends for his no-show in the previous game. While the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad are also viable options owing to their experience, Ahsan Ali is another such player who should be backed to score some runs at the top of the order.

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez showcased his class in his knock of 67 off 49 balls. His ability to pace an innings perfectly on a competitive wicket holds him in good stead as he is picked alongside Afif Hossain. Bangladesh allrounder, Mahedi Hasan is also a viable option with the youngster's knack of picking wickets in the powerplay in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. One of Imad Wasim or Shadab Khan should suffice as the final all-rounder pick in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have picked four wickets between them in the two games so far and have been very economical as well. With some help on offer for the pacers, both of them should pick a wicket or two in this game as they are picked in the fantasy side. Shafiul Islam has been Bangladesh's best bowler in this series and is a must-have in the side. If picked in the playing XI, Rubel Hossain is a viable alternative as well.

Captain: Babar Azam is the frontrunner for the multiplier options along with Shaheen Afridi. While Azam's consistency in this format is exemplary, Shaheen Afridi has stood out with his economy of 5.62 and should pick a few wickets with the new ball. If Bangladesh were to bat first, one can opt for a Bangladesh batsman with Mahmudullah Riyad and Liton Das being the best bets.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Liton Das, Babar Azam, Mohammad Naim, Ahsan Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shafiul Islam, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah Riyad

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Mahedi Hasan, Haris Rauf, Rubel Hossain and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi