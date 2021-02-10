PAK vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 11th, 2021

Match 17 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Pakcelona squaring off against Barna Royals at the Montjuic Cricket Ground in Barcelona.

Pakcelona have had a dismal start to the season, losing both matches they have played so far. They will look to register their first victory of the season when they meet Barna Royals.

Pakcelona will rely heavily on the all-round abilities of Nouman Rukhsar, who can shine with the bat as well as the ball.

Barna Royals started their campaign on a positive note. They defeated City Lions by 10 runs in their season opener. Syed Hussain and Waqas Anwar produced match-winning performances to guide their side to a victory.

Squads to choose from

Pakcelona

Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal.

Barna Royals

Syed Waris Irshad, Umar Zaman, Murad Ali, Syed Hussain, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan khan, Hamza Azhar, Muaz Rubbani, Nabeel Qaiser, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Shahfaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, and Usama Shahzad.

Predicted Playing XI

Pakcelona

Muhammad Amir Raza, Nouman Rukhsar, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Ishtiaq Nazir, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, Shahid Iqbal.

Barna Royals

Umar Zaman, Murad Ali, Syed Hussain, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Hamza Azhar, Nabeel Raiser, Sharjeel Raiser, Taqqii Ul Mazhar.

Match Details

Match: Pakcelona vs Barcelona Royals, Match 17

Date: 11th February at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The wicket looks like a batting paradise, but seamers will get some assistance due to the rain a couple of days ago.

100 looks like a par total at this venue. If teams batting first get past the par total, then the bowlers will have an easy task ahead of them.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAK vs BAR Dream 11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestions #1: Shahid Iqbal, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Muhammad Amir Raza, Annas Sultan khan, Syed Hussain, Umar Zaman, Nouman Rukhsar, Hamza Azhar, Wasiq Ali, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Waqas Anwar.

Captain: Nouman Rukhsar, Vice-Captain: Hamza Azhar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Syed Hussain, Umar Zaman, Shahzad Khan, Hamza Azhar, Nabeel Qaiser, Sharjeel Qaiser, Tehzeeb Hasan, Murad Ali, Waqas Anwar.

Captain: Shahzad Khan Vice-Captain: Hamza Azhar