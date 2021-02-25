PAK vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 26, 2021

In Match No. 71 of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona will take on the City Lions at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Friday. Earlier in the season, the City Lions beat Pakcelona in a closely-fought contest by seven runs.

Pakcelona have played seven games so far but have won just once. They will naturally be desperate to make an impact in this match.

City Lions, on the other hand, are third in the points table. They have won two, lost two, and have picked up two points from two washed-out games.

All in all, we are in for a cracking game of cricket at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium with both teams wanting the win.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Pakcelona

Raja Shahzad, Muhammad Amir Raza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azaam Azam, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Saleem Haider, Shahid Iqbal, Ramiz Mehmood, Mouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan.

City Lions

Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakcelona

Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Khurram Javeed, Raja Shahzad, Ali Imran, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Adalat Ali, Muhammad Adeel

City Lions

Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Innam Khan

Match Details

Match: Pakcelona vs City Lions, Match 71

Date: 26th February 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a batting-friendly one so far. However, there will be some help on offer for the pacers as well. For the spinners, there isn't much assistance and they will have to toil hard and get their lengths right.

Both teams will want to win the toss and set up a target, with anything above 120 being a competitive total here.

PAK vs CLI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAK vs CLI Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Naseer Ahmed, Shahid Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed,Muhammad Amir Raza, Adalat Ali, Sikandar Raja, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq,Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

Captain: Muhammad Amir Raza Vice-captain: Sikandar Raja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kashif Shafi, Raja Shahzad, Shahid Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Irfan Muhammad,Muhammad Amir Raza, Ali Imran, Amar Shakoor, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq,Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

Captain: Ali Imran Vice-captain: Zahid Nawaz