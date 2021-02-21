PAK vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 22nd, 2021

Pakcelona CC will take on Hira Sabadell in the 54th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona

Pakcelona had an awful campaign in the ECS last season, managing just two wins. They began this ECS season with a win but lost to City Lions in their second match.

Meanwhile, Hira Sabadell have had a horrendous start to their ECS campaign, losing their first two games. They lost to Ripoll Warriors by 13 runs in their ECS tournament opener before falling short by 24 runs against Pak I Care.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Pakcelona

Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal.

Hira Sabadell

Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Bakhtair Khalid, Mehmood Akhtar, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing 11s

Pakcelona

Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Shahid Iqbal, Raja Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahzad Khan, Khurram Javeed, Muhammad Amir Raza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider, Ramiz Mehmood.

Hira Sabadell

Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Bakhtair Khalid, Mehmood Akhtar, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad.

Match Details

Match: Pakcelona vs Hira Sabadell, Match 54.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Date and Time: 22nd February, 2021; 7:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona tends to favour batsmen in this format of the game. The average first-innings score in the ECS on this ground is 96 runs, with the track known to suit pacers more than the spinners.

PAK vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAK vs HIS ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Mubashar Irshad, Shahzad Khan, Heera Laal, Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq.

Captain: Muhammad Amir Raza, Vice-Captain: Shahzad Khan,

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Shahzad Khan, Heera Laal, Alumdaar Hussain, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Manpreet Singh.

Captain: Heera Laal. Vice-Captain: Ishtiaq Nazir.