PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Mens T20I, Quarter Final 2

The second Quarter Final match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against Hong Kong (HK) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday, October 3.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakistan will be playing their first game of the Asian Games. Captained by young Qasim Akram, Pakistan's squad looks quite dominating. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches of the tournament.

Hong Kong will give it their all to win the match, but Pakistan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAK vs HK Match Details

The second Quarter Final match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will be played on October 3 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs HK, Quarter Final 2

Date and Time: October 3, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Thailand and Malaysia, where a total of 342 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

PAK vs HK Form Guide

PAK - Will be playing their first match

HK - W W

PAK vs HK Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Omair Yousuf, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Qasim Akram (c), Aamer Jamal, Rohail Nazir (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan (wk), Shiv Mathur, Nizakat Khan (c), Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Niaz Ali, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

PAK vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Nazir

R Nazir is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Mathur is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Ali

B Hayat and H Ali are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Shah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Rana

N Rana and Q Akram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. E Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Hasnain

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Qadir and M Hasnain. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Dahani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAK vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ali

H Ali will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

K Shah

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Shah the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and be expected to play a crucial innings. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs HK, Quarter Final 2

M Hasnain

K Shah

H Ali

N Rana

S Dahani

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least three batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Nazir

Batters: B Hayat, A Ali, H Ali, K Shah

All-rounders: E Khan, Q Akram, N Rana

Bowlers: U Qadir, M Hasnain, S Dahani

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Nazir

Batters: B Hayat, H Ali, K Shah

All-rounders: E Khan, N Rana

Bowlers: U Qadir, M Hasnain, S Dahani, A Khan, A Shukla