PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Match 6

Pakistan (PAK) and Hong Kong (HK) will lock horns in the sixth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Friday, September 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs HK 2022 match, including fantasy cricket tips.

Pakistan, despite their injury concerns, gave India a run for their money in their Asia Cup 2022 opener. However, they will be keen to get back to winning ways with a place in the Super 4 in their sights.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, were blown away by twin fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli against India. While they will start as underdogs, Hong Kong have shown glimpses of their ability in the Asia Cup and will be keen to give Pakistan a tough fight.

All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Sharjah, with a place in the Super 4 up for grabs.

PAK vs HK Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The sixth match of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring Pakistan and Hong Kong will be played on September 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022, Group A, Match 6

Date and Time: 2nd September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

PAK vs HK pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

The previous game at this venue saw only 258 runs scored across both innings, with the spinners picking up eight out of nine wickets. The square boundaries are on the shorter side and should favor the batters. Sharjah has generally been a chasing ground, with the trend likely to continue in this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 127

Average 2nd-innings score: 131

PAK vs HK Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Pakistan: WLL

Hong Kong: WWL

PAK vs HK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hong Kong injury/team news

No changes are expected for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong probable playing 11

Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar and Ayush Shukla.

Pakistan injury/team news

If Naseem Shah is unfit, Hasan Ali should take his spot in the side.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah/Hasan Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani.

PAK vs HK Dream11 match top picks for Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (43(42) vs India)

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the best batters in this format, averaging 50.15 after 57 T20Is. He scored 43 runs against India, anchoring the innings on a slightly slower pitch. Given his record in the UAE, Rizwan should be a good option for your PAK vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Hayat (41(35) vs India)

Babar Hayat looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring a 35-ball 41 against a well-balanced Indian attack. He is perhaps Hong Kong's best batter with a T20I average of 30. He is a decent player of both pace and spin and should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (65 matches, 285 runs, 73 wickets)

Shadab Khan had a decent outing with the ball against India, conceding only 19 runs in his four overs. Although he went wicketless, Shadab boasts a T20I strike rate of 18.70. Given his utility as a batter as well, Shadab is a top pick for your PAK vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Haris Rauf (36 matches, 42 wickets, Average: 25.69)

Haris Rauf has been one of Pakistan's best bowlers in white-ball cricket with an average of 25.69. While he was a bit wayward in the previous game against India, Rauf was able to trouble the batters with his raw pace. With Rauf set to lead the Pakistan attack yet again, he could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

PAK vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices for Asia Cup 2022

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is one of the top all-rounders in T20 cricket. He had a good PSL 2022 season, picking up 19 wickets. He is likely to be used as a floater in the middle order, adding more value to his case as captain for your PAK vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been one of the best batters in the world. He is the top-ranked batter in T20Is with an average of 44.93. The right-handed batter plays a 50-plus knock every three matches, holding him in high regard. Given his record in international cricket, he is bound to be a popular captaincy pick for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 2696 runs in 75 matches Mohammad Rizwan 43(42) vs India Mohammad Nawaz 3/33 vs India Yasim Murtaza 139 runs in 4 matches Ehsan Khan 9 wickets in 4 matches

PAK vs HK match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Hong Kong struggled against leg-spin in the previous game with Yuzvendra Chahal churning figures of 4-0-19-0. Pakistan also have a lethal spin option in Shadab Khan, who can also double as a batter. If he manages to find his rhythm early in his spell, Shadab could be a game-changing selection in the PAK vs HK game.

PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Scott McKechnie

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Babar Hayat, Fakhar Zaman, Nizakat Khan

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Haris Rauf (vc), Shahnawaz Dahani

PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters: Babar Azam, Babar Hayat, Fakhar Zaman, Kinchit Shah

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (vc), Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah

