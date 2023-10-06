PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 2

The 2nd match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against Netherlands (NED) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 6.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The things shouldn't be that easy for Pakistan as fans expect. Netherlands played exceptionally in the qualifiers and may be a headache for the Pakistan team too. Pakistan, on the other hand, is still in finding their best XI after the Asia Cup and some player injuries.

Netherlands will give it their all to win the match, but Pakistan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAK vs NED Match Details

The 2nd match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on October 3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NED, Match 2

Date and Time: 6th October 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this Pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between India and New Zealand, where a total of 686 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

PAK vs NED Form Guide

PAK - Will be playing their first match

NED - Will be playing their first match

PAK vs NED Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib-Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad

PAK vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Edwards is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Azam

F Zaman and B Azam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Ul Haq played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Khan

B De Leede and S Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Ackermann is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Rauf and S Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Van Beek is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAK vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

B Azam

B Azam is back in his prime form. In this form, ignoring him as captain may not be the best option. He smashed 80 runs in 84 balls in the first warm-up match against New Zealand.

S Afridi

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced you can make S Afridi the captain of your team. He is too good a player to not take wickets on this pitch.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NED, Match 2

S Afridi

B Azam

M Rizwan

S Khan

H Rauf

Pakistan vs Netherlands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to pick a good number of all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, F Zaman, I Ul Haq, M O'Dowd

All-rounders: S Khan, C Ackermann, B De Leede

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, L Van Beek

Pakistan vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, S Edwards

Batters: B Azam, F Zaman, I Ul Haq

All-rounders: S Khan, C Ackermann, B De Leede, M Nawaz

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf