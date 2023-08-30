PAK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Asia Cup 2023, 1st Match

Pakistan (PAK) will take on Nepal (NEP) in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023 series at Multan Cricket Ground in Multan, Pakistan, on Wednesday, August 30.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NEP Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Pakistan are coming into this match on the back of a clinical performance against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series.

They will be looking at this tournament as a preparation ground for the World Cup 2023 while eyeing a third Asia Cup title.

Babar Azam and the company will try to put on a strong display in the very first match and announce their early arrival.

Nepal, on the other hand, have been a competitive team in the recent past. However, with the cricketing class in Pakistan's repertoire, they will be happy if they can evade Pakistan's victory until the 80th or 90th over of the game.

PAK vs NEP Match Details

The first match of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on August 30 at the Multan Cricket Ground in Multan, Pakistan. The match will commence at 3:00 p.m. IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAK vs NEP, First Match, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: August 30, 2023, Wednesday; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground, Multan

PAK vs NEP, Pitch Report

The wicket at the Multan Cricket Ground is generally believed to be a batter's paradise, especially in the first innings of the match. As the game progresses, it slows down a bit, and the spinners come into play.

However, this being a day/night game, the faster bowlers will enjoy the initial phase in the second innings under the lights.

PAK vs NEP Probable Playing XIs

PAK Team/Injury News

Pakistan have announced their playing XI.

PAK Playing XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

NEP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Sompal Kami.

PAK vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Mohammad Rizwan

The Pakistan wicketkeeper will be batting in the upper middle order. He is a consistent and stable run scorer and, hence, will be a good pick for this game.

Batter - Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq is the man in form for Pakistan. He will be getting to bat in all the possible scenarios barring a rain washout, which seems very implausible. So, Imam will be a good choice from the batter section.

All-rounder - Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is one of the most vital cogs in the Pakistan team's machinery. He can change the complexion of a game with both the bat and the ball.

Given the bowling strength of Nepal, his batting might not be required much in this game, but Shadab Khan, the bowler, will be essential and hence a vital pick for the match.

Bowler - Haris Rauf

In the recently concluded series, we saw Rauf bringing out the best in himself as a bowler in the subcontinent conditions. His pace might be a big concern for the Nepal batters, and that makes Rauf a key pick in this game.

PAK vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Imam-ul-Haq

Given the strengths of the two teams on paper, it might be expected that Pakistan will win the game one-sidedly. In that case, Imam-ul-Haq, being a top-order batter, will be a great choice as the captain or vice captain for the match.

Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf has proven himself as a lethal bowler in subcontinent conditions. Besides, his pace might really trouble the Nepal batters, and that makes Rauf a brilliant choice as the captain or vice captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for PAK vs NEP, 1st Match

Babar Azam

Imam-ul-Haq

Shadab Khan

Haris Rauf

Bhim Sharki

PAK vs NEP Match Expert Tips

Keeping the playing conditions and the strengths of the two teams in mind, it will be a good strategy to go with a 7-4 combination in favor of the Pakistani players.

PAK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, 1st Match, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Bhim Sharki

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

PAK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, 1st Match, Grand League Team

PAK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, 1st Match, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Bhim Sharki

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf