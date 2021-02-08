PAK vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Feb 9th, 2021

Match 6 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Pakcelona squaring off against Pak I Care at the Montjuic Cricket Ground in Barcelona. Both sides will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

It was a disappointing run in the previous edition of the league for Pakcelona. They won just two matches and finished sixth in their group. Pakcelona will be hoping to make a deep run this time.

Their bowling has always been at its best but batting is something the side has struggled with. The onus will be on the bowlers to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.

Pak I Care, on the other hand, were in red hot form in the 2020 edition of the league. They finished atop the points table with 14 points from eight games. They look a balanced side on paper and will hold an edge over their opponents in their season opener.

Squads to choose from

Pakcelona

Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal.

Pak I Care

Asad Abbas, Bilal Hassan, Faizan Raja, Hassan Ali, Imran Muhammad, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Asif Karim, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhmmad Sohail Rana, Sami Ullah, Adeel Shafqat, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Aabid Mahboob, Adil Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, and SIkandar Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Pakcelona

Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, Ramiz Mehmood, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Adalat Ali,Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider

Pak I Care

Muhammad Ihsan,SIkandar Ali, Mohammad Yasin,Asad Abbas, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, SIkandar Ali, Atif Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: Pakcelona vs Pak I Care, Match 6

Date: February 9, 2021,1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at Montjuic is a good one to bat on. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, batsmen will be able to play the big shots freely.

Anything above 100 will be a par score at this venue. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and defend their target on this flat track.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAK vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Sikandar Ali, Nouman Rukhsar, Mohammad Yasin,Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Ramiz Mehmood, Shahzad Khan,Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Azeem Azam.

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan, Vice-captain: Shahzad Khan

Fantasy Suggestions #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Adalat Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Ishtiaq Nazir, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Ramiz Mehmood, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Azeem Azam, Muhammad Babar

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan, Vice- Captain: Atif Muhammad