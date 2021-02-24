PAK vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 24, 2021

Match 63 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Pakcelona face Ripoll Warriors at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Wednesday. Earlier in the season, Ripoll Warriors won the corresponding fixture by six wickets.

Pakcelona have won just one game in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far, losing three, while one match ended in no result. They are currently fifth in the points table. Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, are third in the standings, having won two, lost two and picking a point from a washed-out game.

Both teams will want to win Wednesday's ECS T10 Barcelona fixture to improve their chances of reaching the next stage of the competition.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Pakcelona

Raja Shahzad, Muhammad Amir Raza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azaam Azam, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Saleem Haider, Shahid Iqbal, Ramiz Mehmood, Mouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan.

Ripoll Warriors

Waqar Iqbal, Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad and Prince Dhiman.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakcelona

Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Khurram Javeed, Raja Shahzad, Ali Imran, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Tehzeeb Hasan, Muhammad Adeel.

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Waqar Iqbal, Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Imran Hussain, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj SIngh, Deepak Rana.

Match Details

Match: Pakcelona vs Ripoll Warriors, Match 63

Date: February 24th 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Cricket Ground is a good wicket to bat on. With it being the third game of the day on the same pitch, the team winning the toss will look to chase as the wicket tends to get better as the match progresses. The team batting first would ideally want to score 110-115 runs.

PAK vs RIW Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAK vs RIW Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Waqar Iqbal, Shahid Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Muhammad Amir Raza, Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Nazim Muhammad, Deepak Rana.

Captain: Aamir Shahzad Vice-captain: Muhammad Amir Raza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Waqar Iqbal, Azhar Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Shahzad Khan, Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Nazim Muhammad, Deepak Rana.

Captain: Azhar Iqbal Vice-captain: Shahzad Khan