PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Oct 27, 2023

Pakistan will take on South Africa in a 2023 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 27. It is the sixth match of the mega event for both nations. While Pakistan are on the verge of an early elimination, South Africa can inch closer to the semi-finals with a win today.

South Africa have registered four convincing victories in the 2023 World Cup so far. Their only defeat came against the Netherlands at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

On the other side, Pakistan started their campaign with wins against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. But after that, the Men in Green suffered defeats at the hands of India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Many fans expect South Africa to dominate Pakistan today, but Babar Azam's men have a habit of surprising everyone. With a better understanding of the conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Pakistan stands a chance to defeat South Africa and bring its campaign back on track.

Dream11 users will expect batters and spinners to score loads of fantasy points in this match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Before the teams are locked in, here's a look at the three such players, who can prove to be differentials in today's Dream11 contests.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored a fantastic ton against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. But after that game, he has not touched the 50-run mark in any of the 2023 World Cup matches. Rizwan played his last knock against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where he managed only eight runs off 10 balls.

Quite a few fans will think twice before including Rizwan in their team, but it would be wrong to write off the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter. Rizwan knows how to lift his game when it matters the most. He can play a game-changing knock for the Pakistan team today.

#2 Usama Mir (Pakistan)

Another Pakistan player to feature on the list is Usama Mir, who has had a forgettable 2023 World Cup so far. Mir could not use the conditions in Chennai well against Afghanistan and returned with figures of 0/55 in eight overs.

There is a possibility of Mir being dropped from the Pakistan playing XI, but if the team management retains faith in him, he can scalp multiple wickets today. The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium helps the slower bowlers.

Having played one match on this ground before, Mir would have a better idea of how to execute his plans on this surface.

#3 Temba Bavuma (South Africa)

South African captain Temba Bavuma missed his team's last two 2023 World Cup matches due to illness, but the skipper should be back in the playing XI today. If Bavuma returns, the fantasy users should select him in their teams because of his record against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Bavuma has aggregated 113 runs in three innings against Pakistan, with his highest score being 92. He has never played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before, but the South African captain knows how to build a big innings. If he gets going, Bavuma can score heaps of fantasy points.