PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan ODI Tri Series 2025, 3rd ODI

The third ODI match of the Pakistan ODI Tri Series 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pakistan lost their last match to New Zealand by 78 runs. South Africa, on the other hand, lost their last match to New Zealand by six wickets. New Zealand chased a massive target of 304 runs in just 48.4 overs, as Kane Williamson played a match winning knock of 133 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 86 head-to-head matches. South Africa have won 52 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 33 matches. One match ended in a no result

Trending

PAK vs SA Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Pakistan ODI Tri Series 2025 will be played on February 12 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to commence at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs SA, 3rd ODI Match

Date and Time: 12 February 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and Pakistan back in 2023, where a total of 551 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

PAK vs SA Form Guide

PAK - L

SA - L

PAK vs SA Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

Haris Rauf is unavailable

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk & c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Abrar Ahmed.

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 2355 runs in just 84 ODI matches. Kyle Verreynne is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke and Fakhar Zaman are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Breetzke is in top-notch form and can once again trouble South Africa bowlers. He smashed 150 runs in just 148 balls in the last match against New Zealand. Babar Azam is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Wiann Mulder

Agha Salman and Wiann Mulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Mulder smashed 64 runs and bowled 6 overs in the last match. Senuran Muthusamy is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Abrar Ahmed is in good form. He took two wickets and smashed 23 runs in the last match. Ethan Bosch is another good bowler for today's match.

PAK vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman is the most crucial pick from Pakistan as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings with Babar Azam and is in excellent form. He smashed 84 runs in just 69 balls in the last match.

Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke is one of the most crucial picks from the South Africa squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 150 runs in just 148 balls in the last match against New Zealand.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs SA, 3rd ODI Match

Abrar Ahmed

Matthew Breetzke

Fakhar Zaman

Wiann Mulder

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: F Zaman, J Smith, B Azam, T Bavuma, M Breetzke

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, W Mulder, A Salman

Bowlers: S Afridi, A Ahmed

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: F Zaman, T Tahir, B Azam, M Breetzke

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, W Mulder, A Salman

Bowlers: S Afridi, A Ahmed, E Bosch

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️