PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Test Match – Jan 26, 2021

International cricket is back in Pakistan after almost a year. Bangladesh were the last team to play in Pakistan which was back in February 2020. This is the first game in the country in the post-pandemic world, making it one historic series.

South Africa have flown to Pakistan and will play a Test match there for the first time in more than 13 years. The Proteas have a good record in Pakistan but that won’t count for much as October 2007 was the last time the two sides played a Test there.

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the first Test match. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in their previous matches. Pakistan were blanked 0-2 in New Zealand and prior to that, they lost 0-1 to England in a three-match series in August. However, since Test cricket returned to Pakistan, the hosts have won two and drawn one game so far.

Moreover, this will be Babar Azam’s first Test series as the captain. This is a new-look Pakistan side with the bowling attack shuffled around. Imran Butt might make his Test debut.

Meanwhile, South Africa returned to international cricket with a bang as they recorded two big innings victories over Sri Lanka. In fact, they strolled through to victories and dominated most parts of the series.

South Africa will hope to continue the good work. The batting looks solid and they have welcomed back their pace spearhead, Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas will have a couple of selection headaches, with the main one being whether to go in with two spinners or have an additional fast bowler.

Pakistan are well behind in the head-to-head record and have won just four Test matches against South Africa, who have got 15 wins. Seven games ended in a draw.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Tabish Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Sajid Khan

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (wk & c), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Daryn Dupavillon, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje/Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi/Lutho Sipamla

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa

Date: January 26th, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The track at the National Stadium in Karachi is typically a good one to bat on. There might be some movement early on for the fast bowlers with the new ball. The spinners will be vital as well. Thus, an all-round pitch can be expected, which will have something for everybody.

PAK vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Faheem Ashraf, Wiaan Mulder, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

Captain: Babar Azam Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Wiaan Mulder, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Quinton de Kock Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan