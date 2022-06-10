PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – June 10th, 2022

The opening game of the ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies was a close-fought contest, with Pakistan emerging as victorious. It was a high-scoring affair with a total in excess of 300 being chased down in the last over.

The second ODI will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday and is expected to be another cracking contest.

The batters enjoyed batting as the surface at the Multan Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The bowlers toiled hard to pick up wickets and will have to be on their toes to avoid damage in the second ODI.

West Indies put 305 on the board after electing to bat first. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total as the hosts held their nerves and chased down the total with four balls to spare.

Ahead of the second game of the ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq scored a fifty in the first ODI in Multan. The hosts lost Fakhar Zaman early in the chase but Imam along with Babar Azam put up a solid 103-run stand for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a successful run-chase. His innings of 65 included six boundaries.

The left-handed opening batter has provided excellent starts for Pakistan over the last few years. He looks solid at the crease and his ability to adapt to the conditions makes him a player to look forward to in the second ODI.

Shai Hope is in rich form with the bat in recent times. He finished as West Indies’ second highest run-scorer with 161 runs in three games in their series against the Netherlands. He carried his form forward in the ODI series against Pakistan as he smashed a century in the first ODI.

Opening the batting in the first game, Shai Hope stood tall against the Pakistan bowlers as he scored 127 off 134 balls, helping his side put up a competitive total on the board. His innings included 15 fours and a maximum. His ability to play spin makes him a key member in the West Indies’ batting lineup.

#1 Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper continued his dream run at the highest level as he smashed his 17th ODI ton in the first ODI. It was a daunting task to chase down 306 but the hosts were up to the task and their skipper led from the front. He scored 103 off 107 balls, smashing nine fours as his innings helped them get closer to the target before their lower-order batters contributed to chase down the total.

Babar has been sensational in all forms of cricket since his arrival at the highest level. He is a vital cog in the Pakistan’s batting lineup and you’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side as he is expected to deliver in the second ODI.

