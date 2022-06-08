PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) lock horns in the first ODI at the Multan Cricket Ground in Multan on Wednesday, 8 June.

Pakistan are back in action as they kickstart their international season with a bout of ODI cricket against a new-look West Indies side. The Windies come into the series on the back of a successful tour of the Netherlands with the likes of Akeal Hosein and Shai Hope impressing. However, they face a whole new proposition in Pakistan, who boast a strong roster led by Babar Azam. Pakistan will start as the clear favorites, but one cannot write the West Indies off so easily. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Multan, with both teams looking to land the first blow in this much-awaited series.

PAK vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali.

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell/Jayden Seales, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

Match Details

PAK vs WI, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 8th June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Multan with there being little room for error for the bowlers. There could be some early help on offer for the pacers, but the batters should enjoy the bounce and carry off the surface. The spinners should come into play in the middle overs, with variations in pace and length being the key. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Today’s PAK vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope comes into the game on the back of a good series against the Netherlands, scoring 161 runs in three matches. He is one of the Windies' best batters in ODI cricket with an average in excess of 50 in the format. Given his knack for scoring big runs, he should get the nod over Mohammad Rizwan in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is another highly-rated player in the ODI format, with his record speaking for itself. The Pakistan captain has been in fine form over the last few seasons and can come up with valuable contributions in the middle overs. With the Pakistan captain having a decent record in home conditions as well, he is a must-have in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers had a breakout series against the Netherlands, scoring 142 runs and picking up three wickets in three matches. The West Indian all-rounder has been a regular for the national team across all three formats, coming up with big performances regularly. Given the conditions on offer, Mayers should be the one to watch out for in the game.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is one of the premier bowlers in the world, capable of single-handedly winning games with his accuracy and tactical nous. He has been in good form over the last few months, leading the Lahore Qalandars to PSL glory. With Afridi's wicket-taking ability bound to have a say, he is a good pick in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Shai Hope (WI)

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Important stats for PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 4261 runs in 86 ODI matches, Average: 59.18

Akeal Hosein - 30 wickets in 17 ODI matches, Average: 22.43

Haris Rauf - 19 wickets in 11 ODI matches, Average: 28.74

PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Shadab Khan, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Shadab Khan, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali.

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-captain: Shai Hope.

