PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second ODI at the Multan Cricket Ground in Multan on Friday, 10 June.

Despite a decent performance, the Windies couldn't get past Pakistan in the first ODI. The likes of Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein impressed in the previous game and will be keen to continue the same form. However, they face a strong Pakistan side who have a good blend of youth and experience. While Babar Azam is in the form of his life, a lot will rely on their bowling attack, with Shaheen Afridi being one to watch out for. With the outcome of the series on the line, an entertaining game beckons in Multan.

PAK vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali.

WI XI

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

Match Details

PAK vs WI, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch in Multan is a high-scoring one with there being little room for error for the bowlers. The new-ball phase will be crucial with the batters having to bide their time early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their strokes freely. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 270-280 will be a good total, with dew also likely to play a part in the game.

Today’s PAK vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope put in a fine performance in the first ODI, scoring a well-compiled hundred at the top of the order. However, that performance was just an extension of his form over the last few years. Given his ability to bat deep and score big runs, Hope should get the nod over Rizwan and Haris ahead of the game.

Batters

Babar Azam: Babar Azam, like Shai Hope, scored a brilliant hundred in the previous game, leading Pakistan to a big win. Babar has been in pristine form over the last few months, scoring four hundreds in his last five ODIs. With Babar capable of playing both pace and spin well, he is a must-have in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, getting out cheaply to Shaheen Afridi. However, Mayers is capable of clearing the boundary at will with his bowling prowess also adding value. Given his all-round skills and effectiveness as an opening batter, Mayers is a good addition to your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is arguably the best bowler in the Pakistan squad with a ODI strike-rate of 26.02. The left-armer picked up a couple of wickets in the previous game and held his own in the death overs. With Shaheen looking in good form, he could be backed to put in another good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Kyle Mayers (WI)

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Important stats for PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 4364 runs in 87 ODI matches, Average: 59.78

Akeal Hosein - 31 wickets in 18 ODI matches, Average: 23.32

Haris Rauf - 23 wickets in 12 ODI matches, Average: 27.09

PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Fakhar Zaman, Kyle Mayers, Shadab Khan, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Fakhar Zaman, Kyle Mayers, Shadab Khan, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far