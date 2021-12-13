PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) is set to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Pakistan look to build towards the next T20 World Cup as they host West Indies in a home series. Babar Azam and co. will be keen to continue their fine form and build a strong squad with the likes of Shahnawaz Dhani and Haider Ali likely to get an extended run. Although they enter the game as the clear favorites, West Indies bare a strong look despite not availing the services of Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons to name a few. With both teams looking to land the first blow in the series, a cracking game beckons in Karachi.

PAK vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani

WI XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas and Dominic Drakes

Match Details

PAK vs WI, 1st T20

Date and Time: 13th December 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the National Stadium with help on offer for the pacers as well. Movement should be available off the surface for the fast bowlers to make use of with the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Dew is expected to play a part, with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s PAK vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is set to lead an injury-ridden West Indies unit in the series. He will be keen to prove a point both as a batter and as a captain. Given his ability to score quick runs in the middle order, he should get the nod in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam, unlike his usual self, hasn't done well in the T20 format since his exploits in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Pakistan captain is one of the best in the business and will be keen to get back into runs in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is one of the best spin-bowling all-rounders in the world, with his leg-spin being a valuable asset in the Pakistan set-up. He is also capable of clearing the boundary at will in the backend of the innings, making him a good addition to your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Odean Smith: Odean Smith comes into this tournament on the back of a successful Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 campaign, scoring quick runs with his pinch-hitting and picking up wickets in the death overs. Given his recent form and ability to win games single-handedly, he is a good option for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Shadab Khan (PAK)

Important stats for PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 2534 runs in 70 T20Is, Average: 46.07

Shaheen Afridi - 41 wickets in 37 T20Is, Average: 25.88

Rovman Powell - 344 runs in 30 T20Is, SR: 120.7

PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20)

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Shadab Khan, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Rovman Powell.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Brandon King, Shadab Khan, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Babar Azam.

