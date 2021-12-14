PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) is set to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan thumped the Windies in the first T20I, courtesy of a complete bowling performance. They also had Haider Ali and Mohammad Rizwan to thank as they scored fifties to take the game away from the tourists. Although Pakistan head into the game as the clear favorites, the Windies boast a youthful and talented roster to fall back on, making for a good contest at the National Stadium.

PAK vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr

WI XI

Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas and Dominic Drakes

Match Details

PAK vs WI, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 14th December 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a decent one to bat on despite there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. The new ball should do a bit, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should also get some help off the surface, but dew may affect their performance. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PAK vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is perhaps West Indies' best bet with the bat, given all the injuries and personnel concerns they have encountered in the last few days. His ability to score quick runs in the middle overs and especially against the spinners makes him a brilliant option in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam couldn't score any runs in the first T20I, which extended his barren run of form in the format. But Azam is a run-scoring machine in this format and with home conditions also playing into his hands, one wouldn't want to leave Azam out of your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team based on his recent form.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan was sensational in the previous game, picking up a few wickets and even bowling a maiden over. His leg-spin will once again be key in the middle overs for Pakistan, making him a good option to have in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has evolved into one of West Indies' best options in white-ball cricket with his accuracy and consistency being noteworthy. His ability to stifle batters and lure them into making mistakes should hold him in good stead ahead of this game in Karachi.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Important stats for PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 2534 runs in 70 T20Is, Average: 46.07

Shaheen Afridi - 41 wickets in 37 T20Is, Average: 25.88

Rovman Powell - 344 runs in 30 T20Is, SR: 120.7

PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20)

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Haider Ali, Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Rovman Powell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar