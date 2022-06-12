PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the third ODI at the Multan Cricket Ground in Multan on Sunday, 12 June.

Pakistan have been the better team in the series, putting in two clinical performances. However, they will eye a cleansweep against the West Indies, who have had their moments in both the ODIs. The Windies will need the likes of Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein to step up if they are to salvage some pride. But against a well-balanced side comprising of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, West Indies have their task cut out. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Multan.

PAK vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi/Mohammad Wasim Jr and Hasan Ali/Shahnawaz Dahani.

WI XI

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh/Keemo Paul.

Match Details

PAK vs WI, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 12th June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is slightly on the slower side with the spinners ruling the roost in the previous game. The batters should enjoy the conditions early on, with little swing on offer for the pacers with the new ball. A change of pace will be key as the match progresses, with the spinners making for an even contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PAK vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope has been in decent form in the series, scoring 131 runs at a fair rate. He has a good record in ODI cricket, with his ability to score big runs being key. Although he didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, Hope's experience should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batters

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is the leading runscorer in the series with 180 runs in two matches. He has been in breathtaking form in the format over the last few months, pacing his innings perfectly in the middle overs. With Azam in good touch, he is a must-have in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has had his moments with both the bat and ball in the series. However, he is due for a big performance. While his leg-spin is key in the middle overs, Shadab's batting prowess could play a role in the backend of the innings. Given his skill-set, he is another good addition to your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has been the standout bowler for the Windies, stifling batters in the middle overs with his guile and accuracy. Hosein has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat as well. With the conditions suiting Akeal, he could be a handy pick in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Important stats for PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 4441 runs in 88 ODI matches, Average: 60.01

Akeal Hosein - 34 wickets in 19 ODI matches, Average: 22.79

Haris Rauf - 23 wickets in 13 ODI matches, Average: 27.09

PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Shamarh Brooks, Fakhar Zaman, Kyle Mayers, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Shamarh Brooks, Fakhar Zaman, Romario Shepherd, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Shai Hope.

