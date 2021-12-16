PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) is set to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Pakistan have been brilliant in this series, putting in two good bowling performances. Although skipper Babar Azam continues to underwhelm with the bat, the hosts have turned up with the goods so far, a positive from the series. While Pakistan will want to close out the series with another win, West Indies have shown signs of improvement and should prove to be a handful for Babar and co. in what promises to be an entertaining game.

PAK vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Usman Qadir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi/Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr

WI XI

Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Dominic Drakes and Alzarri Joseph

Match Details

PAK vs WI, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 16th December 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

As seen in the series, the pitch has been a decent one to bat on with help on offer for the bowlers. Although the batters will be wary of the swing available with the new ball, they should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch should aid the spinners, who will have to counter the dew factor in the second innings. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s PAK vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has blown hot and cold in the series, unable to convert his starts into big ones. He is one of the most experienced players in the West Indies squad for this series and will be keen to make up for his failures with a good performance today.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has been woeful this series, scoring just nine runs in two games. The Pakistan captain would be keen to silence his critics with a big knock in the third and final T20I, making him a must-have in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd has been West Indies' best player in the series, scoring runs and picking up wickets in both matches. Given the form that he has been in this format and also in the T10s, Shepherd presents a decent case for inclusion in your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mohammad Wasim: Mohammad Wasim is the leading wicket-taker in the series, picking up six wickets in two games. He has been brilliant with his yorkers and variations, which should hold him in good stead going into this game. With Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf likely to be rested, Wasim could be in for a big performance.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Wasim (PAK) - 202 points

Shadab Khan (PAK) - 166 points

Romario Shepherd (WI) - 165 points

Important stats for PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 7 runs in 2 matches this series, Average: 3.50

Mohammad Wasim - 6 wickets in 2 matches this series, Average: 13.17

Brandon King - 68 runs in 2 matches this series, Average: 34.00

PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20)

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Khushdil Shah, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mohammad Wasim.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Haider Ali, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Wasim and Usman Qadir

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar