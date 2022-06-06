PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 12

Pakistan XI will take on Afghanistan XI in the 12th match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday.

Pakistan XI have made a tremendous start to the competition. They have won all three of their matches so far and will look to continue the winning momentum. Meanwhile, Afghanistan XI began their tournament with a defeat. However, they bounced back with consecutive wins in the next two matches.

This could prove to be a cracker of a contest between the two in-form sides.

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK-XI XI

Muhammad Kashif (c), Muhammad Khalid, Adnan Idrees, Ali Zaheer Udin, Muhammad Ameen, Bilal Tahir, Haroon Shahid, Sibtain Raza Shah, Usman Waheed (wk), Shahrukh Quddus, Imran Ali

AFG-XI XI

Moladad Safi (c), Sayed Monib, Fazal Haq, Mirwas Masoom (wk), Khan Wali, Basir Khan, Irfan Sultanzai, Abdul Hanan, Fareed Sayed, Mano Haji, Muhammad Nawaz

Match Details

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 06 June, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground wicket isn’t known widely but in the few matches it has hosted, it has assisted the batters. The outfield is also quick and the ball races away to the boundary. Pace bowlers are likely to find help with the new ball on this wicket.

Story continues below ad

Today’s PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

M Masoom will be the best pick for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He hasn’t been in the best of form with the bat lately and will be looking to turn things around.

Batters

I Sultanzai is a wonderful cricketer who likes to take the attack to the opposition. His aggressive approach is expected to prove decisive for his side. He has hammered 50 runs and has also scalped three wickets.

All-rounders

A Idrees is a genuine match-winner and will look to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has smashed 65 runs and has also scalped four wickets. Idrees will be a great captaincy pick for your PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Raza Shah is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has grabbed five wickets so far.

Story continues below ad

Bowlers

S Monib has been the leader of the bowling unit for Afghanistan XI. He has taken eight wickets and has also scored 42 runs so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 prediction team

S Monib (AFG-XI) – 319 points

A Idrees (PAK-XI) – 227 points

I Ali (PAK-XI) – 186 points

I Sultanzai (AFG-XI) – 185 points

S Raza Shah (PAK-XI) – 175 points

Important stats for PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 prediction team

S Monib: 42 runs and 8 wickets

A Idrees: 65 runs and 4 wickets

I Ali: 6 wickets

I Sultanzai: 50 runs and 3 wickets

S Raza Shah: 5 wickets

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Masoom, U Waheed, I Sultanzai, M Ameen, M Kashif, A Idrees, S Raza Shah, B Khan, S Monib, I Ali, S Quddus

Captain: A Idrees, Vice-Captain: S Monib

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Masoom, I Sultanzai, M Ameen, M Kashif, A Idrees, S Raza Shah, B Khan, S Monib, I Ali, S Quddus, M Safi

Captain: I Sultanzai, Vice-Captain: S Raza Shah

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far