PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Final

Pakistan XI (PAK-XI) will take on India XI (IND XI) in the final of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday.

Pakistan are arriving into this game following a massive 228-run win over Kuwait. Meanwhile, India got the better of Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the semifinal.

PAK-XI vs IND-XI Probable Playing 11s

PAK-XI

Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Khalid, Usman Waheed (wk), Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Zaheer Udin, Muhammad Kashif (c), Sibtain Raza Shah, Imran Ali, Saad Khalid, Naveed Fakhr, Mirza Ahmed.

IND-XI XI

Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (c), Diju Sheeli, Edson Silva, Shiraz Khan, Nimish Lathif, Nithin Saldhana, Mohammad Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Muhammed Saadh.

Match Details

Match: PAK-XI vs IND-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Final.

Date and Time: June 10, 2022; 10:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground has tended to assist batters. The outfield is quick, and the ball races away to the boundary. Pace bowlers are likely to find help with the new ball.

Today’s PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Gani could be a good choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 300 runs in seven innings for India XI.

Batters

D Xavier is a wonderful player who's known for taking the game to the opposition. His aggressive approach is expected to prove decisive for his team. He has hammered 295 runs so far.

All-rounders

A Idrees is a genuine match-winner and will look to contribute with both bat and ball. He has smashed 282 runs and has also scalped seven wickets.

Idrees could be a great captaincy pick in your PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

S Khan, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has grabbed nine wickets so far.

Bowlers

Y Patel has been the leader of the bowling unit for India XI. He has taken 16 wickets and will be expected to wreak havoc in this game too.

Five best players to pick in PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 prediction team

A Idrees (PAK-XI) – 625 points.

Y Patel (IND-XI) – 616 points.

S Khan (IND-XI) – 523 points.

U Gani (IND-XI) – 512 points.

D Xavier (IND-XI) – 441 points.

Key stats for PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 prediction team

A Idrees: 282 runs and 7 wickets.

Y Patel: 16 wickets.

S Khan: 9 wickets.

U Gani: 300 runs.

D Xavier: 295 runs.

PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 Prediction

PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Gani, E Silva, D Xavier, M Bhavsar, M Yaqub Butt, M Kashif, A Idrees, S Khan, Y Patel, I Ali, M Shafeeq.

Captain: A Idrees. Vice-Captain: S Khan.

PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Gani, E Silva, D Xavier, M Bhavsar, M Yaqub Butt, A Ul Haq, A Idrees, Y Patel, I Ali, M Shafeeq, N Fakhr.

Captain: D Xavier. Vice-Captain: Y Patel.

