Pakcelona CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 52 – Oct 28th, 2020

In the final Group A game of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament, which happens to be the 52nd game in this edition of the competition, Pakcelona CC face Catalunya Tigers CC in a dead rubber as neither team is in semi-final contention..

Both teams are coming off losses in their respective last games and have been pretty inconsistent in the ECS this season.

Pakcelona CC made a rousing start in the ECS by comprehensively beating Fateh CC. However, losses in their next three games meant that they lost the plot. With just one other win apart from the one in their opener, Pakcelona CC will hope to exit the tournament on a high.

On the other hand, this will be the second consecutive game for Catalunya Tigers CC, who've also blown hot and cold, just like Pakcelona CC. The Tigers have just two wins from five games, and like Pakcelona CC, they fell away after a good start to the tournament. Nevertheless, if they manage to win both their games, Catalunya Tigers will end their campaign in the ECS T10 in third spot in the group standings.

Squads to choose from:

Pakcelona CC: Ishtiaq Nazir, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Ramiz Mehmood, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, Khurram Javeed, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan, Azeem Azam, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Shahid Iqbal, Adalat Ali, Muhammad Asim Butt, Muhammad Iftikhar, Nouman Rukhsar, Ajaz Arif, Ameer Hamza, Mansab Ali, Muhammad Faiz-Ul-Hassan, Muhammad Ramzan, Saleem Haider, Ali Imran, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Shah, Syed Abu Hussain.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Davinder Singh Kaur, Sufian Ansar, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Musadaq Mubarak, Mustansar Iqbal, Ali Sarmad, Shahzaib Akram, Zain-Ul-Abiddin, Naveed Ahmad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Asim Ashraf, Muhammad Ilyas, Asad Ali, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Umair Aftab.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Pakcelona CC: Ramiz Mehmood, Shahzad Khan, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman (c), Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahid Iqbal (wk), Muhammad Iftikhar, Nouman Rukhsar, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Raja Shahzad, Adalat Ali.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Sufian Ansar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Samar Shamshad, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Match Details

Match: Pakcelona CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC

Date: October 28th 2020, 8 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has had some pretty batsman-friendly tracks in the ECS. The average score batting first has come down a little, but that is to be expected in a long tournament. However, the surface remains a good one to bat on, with the par score expected to be around 95-100 runs.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pakcelona CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC)

Dream11 Team for PKCC vs CTT - ECS Barcelona 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahir Ilyas, Shahid Iqbal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Ishtiaq Nazir, Ramiz Mehmood, Umair Aftab, Shahzad Khan, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

Captain: Shahzad Khan Vice-captain: Umair Aftab

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahir Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Ishtiaq Nazir, Ramiz Mehmood, Umair Aftab, Adeel Ahmed, Shahzad Khan, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Azeem Azam, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

Captain: Shahzad Khan Vice-captain: Ishtiaq Nazir