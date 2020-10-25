Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 41 - Oct 26th, 2020

Pakcelona CC are up against Kings CC in match 41 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 competition. Both teams come into the game on the back of wins in their previous matches. While Pakcelona CC beat Bengali CC by 22 runs to end a three-game losing streak, Kings CC eked out a two-wicket win against Badalona Shaheen CC as they chased down a 144-run target.

However, it’s been an indifferent and inconsistent campaign for Pakcelona CC in the ECS. They have played five games so far and have won just two. With four points in their kitty, they are currently sixth in the Group A points table.

A win against Kings CC will propel them to fourth in the table. Pakcelona CC need to win both their remaining games to stand a mathematical chance of making a top-two finish.

On the other hand, Kings CC have been in better form in the ECS. The Moshiur Rahman-led side have won three of their four games and are decently placed at number three in the Group A points table. They need to win against Pakcelona, else it could become a do or die situation to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Considering the same, we could be in for an exciting game as both teams will look to build on the wins they got in their respective previous encounters.

Squads to choose from:

Pakcelona CC: Ishtiaq Nazir, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Ramiz Mehmood, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, Khurram Javeed, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan, Azeem Azam, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Shahid Iqbal, Adalat Ali, Muhammad Asim Butt, Muhammad Iftikhar, Nouman Rukhsar, Ajaz Arif, Ameer Hamza, Mansab Ali, Muhammad Faiz-Ul-Hassan, Muhammad Ramzan, Saleem Haider, Ali Imran, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Shah, Syed Abu Hussain.

Kings CC: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakcelona CC: Ramiz Mehmood, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman (c), Ishtiaq Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Shahzad Khan, Azeem Azam, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Khurram Javeed, Shahid Iqbal (wk), Raja Shahzad, Adeel Ahmed.

Kings CC: Jubed Miah (wk), Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Moshiur Rahman (c), MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul.

Match Details

Match: Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC

Date: 26th October 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has been a fabulous one to bat on. After 40 games, the average first innings score in the ECS tournament is 103. However, batting first hasn't been a significant advantage in the ECS as chasing teams have almost won the same number of games as the ones batting first. Meanwhile, there is a chance of rain playing spoilsport in this ECS game as isolated thunderstorms are predicted during the day.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC)

PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Ishtiaq Nazir, Ramiz Mehmood, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shakil Mia, Shahzad Khan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Saqib Muhammad, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Moshiur Rahman.

Captain: Kamrul Islam Foysol. Vice-captain: Shahzad Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Ishtiaq Nazir, Ramiz Mehmood, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shahzad Khan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Hussain Aminul, Saqib Muhammad, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam.

Captain: Shahzad Khan. Vice-captain: Kamrul Islam Foysol.