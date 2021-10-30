PAHK vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021, Match 10

The Pakistan Association of Hong Kong (PAHK) will take on Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) in match number 10 of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong on Sunday.

This is the final league encounter for both teams, who have a similar record in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021. Both Pakistan Association of Hong Kong and Kowloon Cricket Club have one win, one loss and one no-result against their names. A win on Sunday would seal a spot in the final for either team.

PAHK vs KCC Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Rawaid Etesham (wk), Tanwir Afzal (c), Hassan Khan Mohammad, Anas Khan, Aliyaan Zahir, Hafeez Khan, Mohammad Huzafah, Mohammad Waheed

Kowloon Cricket Club: Tom Hyusingha (wk), Muhammad Khan, Babar Hayat, Simandeep Singh (c), Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Waqas Barkat, Jason Davidson, Ateeq Iqbal, Ahan Trivedi, Vikas Sharma

Match Details

PAHK vs KCC, Match 10, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021

Date & Time: October 31st 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

Two Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021 games have been played at the Kowloon Cricket Club so far, with one of them being washed out. The other fixture saw Kowloon Cricket Club successfully defend 174. Although the pitch for Sunday's match might be a much better one to bat on, the bowlers will still be in the game.

Today’s PAHK vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Ali has batted well in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021, mustering 70 runs in two games in addition to taking five catches.

Batter

Babar Hayat is yet to play a big innings in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021. But he is a top player who could play a decisive knock on Sunday.

All-rounders

Tanwir Afzal has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 144 runs and picked up five wickets.

Aizaz Khan has also contributed well on both fronts, scoring 81 runs and taking one wicket.

Bowlers

Mohammad Huzafah has been in fabulous form in the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021, picking up eight wickets in just two games at an economy rate of 3.36.

Ateeq Iqbal has taken five wickets in two games and has an economy rate of 2.31.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAHK vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Ateeq Iqbal (KCC): 200 points

Mohammad Huzafah (PAHK): 167 points

Tanwir Afzal (PAHK): 156 points

Aizaz Khan (KCC): 200 points

Zeeshan Ali (PAHK): 123 points

Important stats for PAHK vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Tanwir Afzal: 144 runs & 5 wickets

Mohammad Huzafah: 8 wickets

Ateeq Iqbal: 5 wickets

Aizaz Khan: 81 runs & 1 wicket

PAHK vs KCC Dream 11 Prediction (Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021)

Dream11 Team for Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs Kowloon Cricket Club - Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Hamed Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Aizaz Khan, Waqas Barkat, Anas Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Huzafah

Captain: Tanwir Afzal. Vice-captain: Aizaz Khan

Dream11 Team for Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs Kowloon Cricket Club - Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ali, Tom Hyusingha, Babar Hayat, Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Aizaz Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Huzafah

Captain: Mohammad Huzafah. Vice-captain: Ateeq Iqbal

