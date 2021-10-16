PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong ODD, Match 5

The Pakistan Association of Hong Kong (PAHK) will take on the United Services Recreation Club (USRC) in match number five of the Hong Kong ODD at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on Sunday.

Both teams are yet to play a full game in the Hong Kong ODD. While the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong had one game washed out without a ball being bowled, the United Services Recreation Club had two games washed out.

PAHK vs USRC Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan, Tanwir Afzal (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anas Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Rawaid Etesham, Aliyaan Zahir, Hafeez Khan, Mohammad Huzafah, Mohammad Waheed

United Services Recreation Club: Imran Arif (c), Muhammad Umar (wk), Shahid Wasif, Waqas Khan, Skhawat Ali, Sheryar Khan, Zakir Hayat, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fahad Hayat, Ehsan Muhammad, Shan Raja

Match Details

PAHK vs USRC, 5th Match, Hong Kong ODD

Date & Time: October 17th 2021, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

Only one full game has been played in the Hong Kong ODD so far, with Kowloon CC scoring 174 and defending it with ease. So the pitch at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, might continue to assist the bowlers, but batting might be easier as the ball gets older.

Today’s PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Ali – The PAHK stumper didn’t have a great T20 tournament, but he has the knack for getting substantial scores.

Batters

Waqas Khan – The USRC middle-order batter looked in good touch in the Hong Kong T20, scoring 122 runs in four innings.

Manjinder Singh – Singh didn’t get big scores in the T20 competition, but he had a decent strike rate of 142.55.

All-rounders

Tanwir Afzal – Afzal was very good with the ball in the Hong Kong T20 earlier this season. He took four wickets at an economy rate of 4.46. Afzal can come in handy with the bat as well.

Sheryar Khan – The USRC all-rounder can bowl at a decent pace and can get breakthroughs regularly. He can hit it out of the park with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Mohammad Ghazanfar – Ghazanfar was superb in the T20 tournament, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 3.93.

Hassan Khan Mohammad – The 21-year-old seamer returned with nine wickets from four games in the Hong Kong T20.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAHK vs USRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Tanwir Afzal (PAHK)

Hassan Khan Mohammad (PAHK)

Waqas Khan (USRC)

Imran Arif (USRC)

Anas Khan (PAHK)

PAHK vs USRC Club Dream 11 Prediction (Hong Kong ODD)

Dream11 Team for PAHK vs USRC - Hong Kong ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ali, Anas Khan, Waqas Khan, Manjinder Singh, Shahid Wasif, Tanwir Afzal, Imran Arif, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Huzafah

Captain: Hassan Khan Mohammad. Vice-captain: Waqas Khan

Dream11 Team for PAHK vs USRC - Hong Kong ODD.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ali, Muhammad Umar, Anas Khan, Waqas Khan, Manjinder Singh, Tanwir Afzal, Sheryar Khan, Zakir Hayat, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed

Captain: Tanwir Afzal. Vice-captain: Mohammad Ghazanfar

Edited by Samya Majumdar