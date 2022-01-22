PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Match 23

Pakistan U19 (PK-U19) will take on Papua New Guinea U19 (PNG-U19) in the 23rd match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Saturday.

Pakistan U19 have been in top form at the World Cup, winning their first two games. They have already qualified for the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea U19 have lost their first two encounters, with both coming by huge margins.

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan U19: Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Mehran Mumtaz, Awais Ali

Papua New Guinea U19: Peter Karoho (wk), Boio Ray, Barnabas Maha (c), Malcolm Aporo, Christopher Kilapat, Ryan Ani, Katenalaki Singi, Aue Oru, Junior Morea, Rasan Kevau, John Kariko

Match Details

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19, 23rd Match, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022

Date & Time: January 22nd 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, has been a good one to bat on. 231/9 and 321/9 have been the two first-innings scores in the World Cup at the venue so far. Another decent batting track is likely in store for today's fixture.

Today’s PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah Khan played a fine 135-run knock against Zimbabwe U19 in Pakistan U19’s first game of the tournament.

Batter

Abdul Faseeh has looked solid with the bat in the World Cup. He has scores of 27 and 68 in the two games so far.

All-rounder

Qasim Akram has contributed really well with both the bat and ball. The Pakistan U19 captain has scored 58 runs and picked up two wickets.

Bowler

Awais Ali has been in superb form with the ball. He has returned with nine scalps from just two games in this U19 World Cup.

Top 5 best players to pick in PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Awais Ali (PK-U19): 264 points

Haseebullah Khan (PK-U19): 215 points

Rasan Kevau (PNG-U19): 212 points

Qasim Akram (PK-U19): 144 points

Katenalaki Singi (PNG-U19): 135 points

Important stats for PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Haseebullah Khan: 137 runs

Qasim Akram: 58 runs & 2 wickets

Awais Ali: 9 wickets

Rasan Kevau: 6 wickets

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022)

Dream11 Team for Pakistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haseebullah Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Katenalaki Singi, Qasim Akram, Maaz Sadaqat, Christopher Kilapat, Aue Oru, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali, Rasan Kevau

Captain: Qasim Akram. Vice-captain: Awais Ali.

Dream11 Team for Pakistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haseebullah Khan, Muhammad Shehzad, Abdul Faseeh, Katenalaki Singi, Qasim Akram, Maaz Sadaqat, Aue Oru, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali, Junior Morea, Rasan Kevau

Captain: Haseebullah Khan. Vice-captain: Maaz Sadaqat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar