PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day, 1st Semi-final

Pakistan U19 (PK-U19) will take on Sri Lanka U19 (SL-U19) in the first semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup One Day at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Thursday.
Pakistan U19 have been one of the best sides in this competition so far. They won all three of their group stage encounters, topping Group A in the process. Sri Lanka U19 are also unbeaten in the U19 Asia Cup One Day with two wins and an abandoned game.
PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing 11 today
Pakistan U19: Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmed Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali
Sri Lanka U19: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Dunith Wellalage (c), Yasiru Rodrigo, Anjala Bandara (wk), Raveen de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan
Match Details
PK-U19 vs SL-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day, 1st Semi-final
Date & Time: December 30th 2021, 11 AM IST
Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
Pitch Report
The track at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while there might be some help on offer for the spinners, the new ball might also do a bit in the first few overs.
Today’s PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Haseebullah has chipped in nicely with the bat in the tournament, scoring 53 runs. He has also taken five catches.
Batter
Although Chamindu Wickramasinghe has batted just twice in the U19 Asia Cup One Day, he has one century and a half-century to his name.
All-rounders
Dunith Wellalage has picked up seven wickets three innings while also scoring 53 runs at a strike rate of 151.42.
Qasim Akram has been in good form with both the bat and ball. He struck a half-century and took three wickets in the last game. Overall, he has scored 72 runs and picked up five wickets in the U19 Asia Cup One Day.
Bowler
Zeeshan Zameer didn’t play the last game, but he is likely to feature in the semi-final fixture. He has returned with seven scalps from two games.
Top 5 best players to pick in PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Sadisha Rajapaksa (SL-U19): 330 points
Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19): 310 points
Ahmed Khan (PK-U19): 239 points
Qasim Akram (PK-U19): 239 points
Chamindu Wickramasinghe (SL-U19): 216 points
Important stats for PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Qasim Akram: 72 runs & 5 wickets
Ahmed Khan: 63 runs & 3 wickets
Zeeshan Zameer: 7 wickets
Sadisha Rajapaksa: 166 runs & 3 wickets
Dunith Wellalage: 53 runs & 7 wickets
PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (U19 Asia Cup One Day)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haseebullah, Shevon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Muhammad Shehzad, Dunith Wellalage, Qasim Akram, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Ahmed Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali
Captain: Qasim Akram. Vice-captain: Sadisha Rajapaksa.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haseebullah, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Muhammad Shehzad, Pawan Pathiraja, Dunith Wellalage, Qasim Akram, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Ahmed Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Dunith Wellalage. Vice-captain: Ahmed Khan.