PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day, 1st Semi-final

Pakistan U19 (PK-U19) will take on Sri Lanka U19 (SL-U19) in the first semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup One Day at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Thursday.

Pakistan U19 have been one of the best sides in this competition so far. They won all three of their group stage encounters, topping Group A in the process. Sri Lanka U19 are also unbeaten in the U19 Asia Cup One Day with two wins and an abandoned game.

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan U19: Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmed Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

Sri Lanka U19: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Dunith Wellalage (c), Yasiru Rodrigo, Anjala Bandara (wk), Raveen de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan

Match Details

PK-U19 vs SL-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day, 1st Semi-final

Date & Time: December 30th 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while there might be some help on offer for the spinners, the new ball might also do a bit in the first few overs.

Today’s PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah has chipped in nicely with the bat in the tournament, scoring 53 runs. He has also taken five catches.

Batter

Although Chamindu Wickramasinghe has batted just twice in the U19 Asia Cup One Day, he has one century and a half-century to his name.

All-rounders

Dunith Wellalage has picked up seven wickets three innings while also scoring 53 runs at a strike rate of 151.42.

Qasim Akram has been in good form with both the bat and ball. He struck a half-century and took three wickets in the last game. Overall, he has scored 72 runs and picked up five wickets in the U19 Asia Cup One Day.

Bowler

Zeeshan Zameer didn’t play the last game, but he is likely to feature in the semi-final fixture. He has returned with seven scalps from two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Sadisha Rajapaksa (SL-U19): 330 points

Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19): 310 points

Ahmed Khan (PK-U19): 239 points

Qasim Akram (PK-U19): 239 points

Chamindu Wickramasinghe (SL-U19): 216 points

Important stats for PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Qasim Akram: 72 runs & 5 wickets

Ahmed Khan: 63 runs & 3 wickets

Zeeshan Zameer: 7 wickets

Sadisha Rajapaksa: 166 runs & 3 wickets

Dunith Wellalage: 53 runs & 7 wickets

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (U19 Asia Cup One Day)

Dream11 Team for Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 1st Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haseebullah, Shevon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Muhammad Shehzad, Dunith Wellalage, Qasim Akram, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Ahmed Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

Captain: Qasim Akram. Vice-captain: Sadisha Rajapaksa.

Dream11 Team for Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 1st Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haseebullah, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Muhammad Shehzad, Pawan Pathiraja, Dunith Wellalage, Qasim Akram, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Ahmed Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dunith Wellalage. Vice-captain: Ahmed Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar