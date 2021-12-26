PK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Group A Match

Pakistan U19 will take on United Arab Emirates U19 in a Group A game of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday.

Pakistan U19 are sitting pretty at the top of the points table in Group A. They have won both their games thus far, so another win will ensure them a top-spot finish. Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates U19 have suffered massive losses in their two matches thus far.

PK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan U19

Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali,

United Arab Emirates U19

Kai Smith, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Ali Naseer, Soorya Sathish, Nilansh Keswani, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Sailles Jaishankar.

Match Details

Match: PK-U19 vs UAE-U19.

Date & Time: December 27th 2021; 11 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai has been a good one to bat on. Afghanistan U19 defended 194, while India U19 racked up 282 batting first. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s PK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kai Smith has been the best batter for UAE U19 in this tournament, scoring 54 runs in two games.

Batters

Alishan Sharafu hasn't fired with the bat yet, but he has picked up four wickets in the tournament.

All-rounders

Ahmed Khan has had an impact with both bat and ball in the tournament. He has scored 29 runs while striking at 126.08. He has also taken three wickets.

Bowlers

Zeeshan Zameer has been superb with the ball. The 19-year-old seamer has registered seven scalps at an average of 10.28.

Five best players to pick in PK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Zameer (PK-U19): 213 points.

Ahmed Khan (PK-U19): 163 points.

Alishan Sharafu (UAE-U19): 150 points.

Awais Ali (PK-U19): 122 points.

Nilansh Keswani (UAE-U19): 122 points.

Key stats for PK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Zameer: 7 wickets.

Ahmed Khan: 29 runs & 3 wickets.

Awais Ali: 4 wickets.

Alishan Sharafu: 16 runs & 4 wickets.

Nilansh Keswani: 3 wickets.

PK-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram, Aayan Afzal Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali.

Captain: Zeeshan Zameer. Vice-captain: Ahmed Khan.

Dream11 Team for Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 - ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali, Sailles Jaishankar.

Captain: Muhammad Shehzad. Vice-captain: Awais Ali.

