Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st T20I - Feb 11th, 2021

The first T20I between Pakistan and South Africa takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Host Pakistan ran out comfortable winners in the Test format, as Hasan Ali starred with a ten-wicket haul earlier in the week. Their focus now shifts to the shortest format with the PSL 2021 also fast approaching.

Pakistan welcome back captain Babar Azam to the fold after the ace batsman missed the New Zealand series in December last year. However, there's a new look to the Pakistan T20I side with youngsters Danish Aziz and Usman Qadir itching to make a mark on the international stage.

Their opponents, South Africa, have also named a youthful side with their Test stars taking a rest. Nevertheless, they have a lot of talent on the roster to fall back on with Heinrich Klaasen leading the side in Quinton de Kock's absence.

With the likes of David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi looking to make an impact on this tour, the Proteas are certainly a force to be reckoned with in this format and should prove to be a handful for the hosts.

Pakistan hold the edge ahead of this series given their superior balance and with home conditions favouring them. However, the South Africans are more than capable of pulling off an upset, with youngsters Janneman Malan and Lutho Sipamla being the ones to watch out for in this series.

Either way, a cracking game of T20I cricket beckons with both sides looking to land the first blow in this series.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.

Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi/Mohammad Hasnain and Usman Qadir

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen (C&WK), David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala and Lutho Sipamla

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Date: 11th February 2021, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides in Lahore with the pacers expected to play a major role. There ought to be ample swing and bounce on offer for the pacers to exploit early on, making it difficult for the batsmen to get going.

The spinners should also come into play with the ball skidding on a bit under the lights. Either side will want to chase upon winning the toss with 160-170 being a decent score at this venue.

