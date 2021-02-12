Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd T20I - Feb 13th, 2021

The second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Hosts Pakistan got the better of South Africa in the first T20I, courtesy Mohammad Rizwan's maiden T20I ton. Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi underwhelmed with bat and ball respectively, but Pakistan's superior depth and balance saw them edge out the Proteas by three runs.

It went down to the last ball, but @TheRealPCB go 1-0 up in the series



And what a great innings by @iMRizwanPak #PAKvSAhttps://t.co/Xlh5U3OSQd — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2021

With momentum on their side, the home side will fancy a win to take an unassailable lead in the series. But they will have to be wary of the visitors. Despite missing several first-team regulars, South Africa gave a good account of themselves in the first T20I.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Janneman Malan particularly stood out. However, South Africa's pace attack needs to step up. A lot will also ride on the shoulders of captain Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, as they have ample experience in the shortest format of the game

While Pakistan have momentum and experience and are the favourites in the game, the South Africans are more than capable of springing an upset.

With their spinners proving to be effective in the first T20I, the Proteas will fancy their chances of levelling the series in what could be another entertaining game at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood.

South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.

Predicted Playing 11s

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali/Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Usman Qadir.

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts/Jacques Synman, Heinrich Klaasen (C&WK), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala and Lutho Sipamla.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I.

Date: 13th February 2021, at 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

Another competitive game of cricket beckons in Lahore, as there could be some help on offer for the bowlers.

There was ample turn available for the spinners in the first T20I. The pacers could get extra swing and bounce early on; 160-170 could be a par-score at this venue.

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, Haider Ali, Babar Azam, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Faheem Ashraf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Bjorn Fortuin and Lutho Sipamla.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-Captain: Heinrich Klaasen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klaasen, Haider Ali, Babar Azam, David Miller, Janneman Malan, Hussain Talat, Andile Phehlukwayo, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lutho Sipamla.

Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo. Vice-Captain: Babar Azam.