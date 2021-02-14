Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 3rd T20I - Feb 14th, 2021

The third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

South Africa dealt the hosts a reality check when Dwaine Pretorius' five-wicket haul helped the visitors level the series on Saturday. Courtesy of the six-wicket win powered by sizeable contributions from Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon, the Proteas will enter the series-decider with momentum on their side.

⛔️ RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



South Africa are back to winnings ways, the finale of the T20I series will take place tomorrow.#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/fo4EUDPsdM — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 13, 2021

However, they will need to be wary of Babar Azam and co, who are eyeing a historic series win in Lahore. A couple of changes are expected in the Pakistan team, although their team composition is unlikely to be altered significantly.

Pakistan enter this game as the clear favourites, although South Africa have shown that they can beat the hosts in their own backyard. With the series on the line, another cracking game beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium between two of the best cricketing nations in the world,

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood.

South Africa

Advertisement

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.

Dwaine Pretorius makes it all to play for with his record-breaking figures in the second T20I against Pakistan 🎯#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/s1WDgxlpBi — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2021

Predicted Playing 11s

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali/Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Usman Qadir.

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Heinrich Klaasen (C&WK), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenton Stuurman and Lutho Sipamla.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd T20I.

Date: 14th February 2021, at 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side, but there should be some swing on offer for the pacers. The batsmen will look to bide their time in the middle before going big, a ploy that could either way, though.

The spinners could have a big say in the proceedings, as this will be the second game in as many days at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first after winning the toss, with 150-160 runs likely to be a par-score.

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Pakistan vs South African Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, J Malan, D Miller, H Ali, B Azam, D Pretorius, A Phehlukwayo, F Ashraf, U Qadir, T Shamsi and H Rauf.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, J Malan, P van Biljon, M Rizwan, B Azam, D Pretorius, A Phehlukwayo, F Ashraf, U Qadir, T Shamsi and H Rauf.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Janneman Malan,