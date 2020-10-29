Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Oct 30th, 2020

ODI action is back as Pakistan hosts Zimbabwe in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Hosts Pakistan will be keen for the resumption of international cricket in the country after an entertaining National T20 Cup 2020 tournament. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Pakistan did get a taste of cricket in a bubble, where they gave England a tough fight earlier in the year.

However, they would love to get over their disappointing tour of England and put up a better performance against minnows Zimbabwe, who have made the trip to the Asian sub-continent. Although they have a few new faces in their ranks, Pakistan will hope for their captain Babar Azam to lead from the front, with the likes of Abid Ali and Shaheen Afridi also expected to play key roles in the series.

Pakistan are the clear favourites, but they will need to be wary of a Zimbabwe side who have a lot of experience in their middle order. Apart from the usual suspects, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams, Zimbabwe also have Wesley Madhevere, who had a brilliant debut series against Bangladesh with both bat and ball.

Moreover, Zimbabwe's bowling attack also looks well-rounded although they will need to bowl out of their skins to get the better of Babar Azam and co. in this series.

Both Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be eyeing a winning start to the series in Rawalpindi. With both sides raring to take the field, we should be in for a cracking contest to start the international season on Friday.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan

Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Harris Sohail, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadar, Zafar Gohar.

Zimbabwe

Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani.

Predicted Playing-11

Pakistan

Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz and Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Richmond Mutumbami, Brendan Taylor(WK), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani/Carl Mumba and Tendai Chatara.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI

Date: 30th October 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Pitch Report

Rawalpindi did see a few high-scoring games in the recently-concluded National T20 Cup. There should be enough swing on offer for the pacers although the pitch might slow down as the game progresses.

Dew could play a part later in the game, which might encourage both captains to chase although the ball should come onto the bat fairly well. Anything in the range of 265-270 should be a par score at this venue as both sides look to get off to a winning start in the series.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Craig Ervine, Faheem Ashraf, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi and Donald Tiripano.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Craig Ervine, Faheem Ashraf, Wesley Madhevere, Fakhar Zaman, Sean Williams, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-Captain: Sean Williams.