Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 10th, 2020

The third and final T20 between Pakistan and Zimbabwe takes place on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan have been dominant in this series with captain Babar Azam leading from the front with the bat. While Azam has scored two match-winning fifties, the bowlers have also done their bit, with Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir impressing the most. Despite having a relatively inexperienced side, Pakistan have coped well against a well-rounded Zimbabwe side that has proved to be a handful for them in recent games.

Despite Craig Ervine's absence, Zimbabwe's all-rounders Sean Williams and Wesley Madhevere have stepped up, with Ryan Burl also showing glimpses of his ability in the previous game. However, they will need their bowlers to come to the fore, with only Blessing Muzarabani looking incisive with the ball in hand.

The Zimbabweans are the underdogs for this game, but they will want to give veteran Elton Chigumbura a perfect send-off with this being his last game in the international circuit. With both teams looking for the win in this fixture, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket to close out what has been a thoroughly entertaining Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zafar Gohar, Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Musa and Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe

Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani.

Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnai, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Qadir/Zafar Gohar

Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani and Faraz Akram

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I

Date: November 10th 2020, at 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring encounter awaits the two sides on Tuesday. Although there is some swing available for the pacers early on, the nature of the pitch allows the batsmen to get their eye in early and make an impact in the powerplay overs.

As the game progresses, spin could play a part, and variations in pace should also have a say in the proceedings. Both teams will ideally want to bat first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a decent total at this venue.

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Haider Ali, Babar Azam, Elton Chigumbura, Mohammed Hafeez, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Haris Rauf

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Haider Ali, Babar Azam, Elton Chigumbura, Mohammed Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Williams, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Hasnain and Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Sean Williams, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam