PF vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 3rd Quarter-final

Pakistanska Forening (PF) will take on Alby Zalmi CF (ALZ) in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground on Friday.

Pakistanska Forening have been superb in the ECS T10 Stockholm. They topped Group A with seven wins from eight games. Meanwhile, Alby Zalmi CF have been quite inconsistent in the ECS T10 Stockholm, winning just three games and losing five times.

PF vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 Today

Pakistanska Forening: Sameer Ali Khan, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Zubair Aslam, Usama Chaudhry (wk), Kamran Zia, Bilal Muhammad (c), Faraan Chaudhry, Farrukh Ilyas, Jitender Singh, Ali Usman, Jamal Awan

Alby Zalmi CF: Saad Anis, Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil (c), Ismaeel Zia (wk), Rahel Khan, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Aman Zahid, Faseeh Choudhary, Munib Safi, Musab Omer, Fareed Khan

Match Details

PF vs ALZ, 3rd quarter-final, ECS T10 Stockholm

Date and Time: July 30th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is an excellent one to bat on. At the end of the group stages, the average first innings score in completed ECS T10 Stockholm games at the venue is around 96 runs. Moreover, 22 matches have been won by teams batting first on this ground.

Today’s PF vs ALZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ismaeel Zia – Zia has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 60 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 166.66.

Batsmen

Faraan Choudhary – The 18-year-old batsman has looked good in the ECS T10 Stockholm. He has scored 93 runs while also taking two wickets so far.

Sami Khalil – Khalil could be a utility option. He can chip in with the bat and can also bowl if required.

All-rounders

Sameer Ali Khan – The ALZ all-rounder has a solid record in ECS tournaments. He has amassed 149 runs and taken five wickets in the ECS T10 Stockholm.

Rahel Khan – The leg-spinning all-rounder has smashed 134 runs and picked up 10 wickets in the ECS T10 Stockholm.

Bowlers

Zubair Aslam – The 31-year-old fast bowler has topped the bowling charts for PF. He has picked up 10 wickets at a stunning economy rate of 4.53.

Musab Omer – Omer has played just a couple of games in the ECS T10 Stockholm. He returned with impressive figures of 3/16 on his ECS debut.

Top 5 best players to pick in PF vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Rahel Khan (ALZ): 555 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ): 495 points

Sameer Ali Khan (PF): 463 points

Zubair Aslam (PF): 456 points

Bilal Muhammad (PF): 315 points

Important stats for PF vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Rahel Khan: 134 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 191.42 & ER – 8.14

Azam Khalil: 120 runs & eight wickets; SR - 139.53 & ER – 7.50

Sameer Ali Khan: 149 runs & five wickets; SR – 165.55 & ER - 8.00

Zubair Aslam: 10 wickets; ER – 4.53

PF vs ALZ Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Stockholm)

Dream11 Team 1: Pakistanska Forening vs Alby Zalmi CF - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Quarter-final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ismaeel Zia, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Faraan Choudhary, Sami Khalil, Sameer Ali Khan, Khalil Jalali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Zubair Aslam, Musab Omer, Bilal Muhammad

Captain: Rahel Khan. Vice-captain: Sameer Ali Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usama Chaudhry, Ismaeel Zia, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Faraan Choudhary, Sami Khalil, Sameer Ali Khan, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Zubair Aslam, Musab Omer, Bilal Muhammad

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Zubair Aslam

Edited by Samya Majumdar