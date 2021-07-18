PF vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Sweden Match - July 19, 2021

Pakistanska Forening will be up against Stockholm in match number three of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday.

Pakistanska Forening went on to become champions of the ECS Stockholm 2020.. They were the only unbeaten side in the competition as they won four of their six league stage games while two of their matches were abandoned due to rain. Pakistanska Forening then recorded commanding wins in the semi-finals and final. Despite missing a few key players, they have a good all-round squad and are among the favorites to win the ECS T10 Sweden.

Stockholm, meanwhile, are one of the oldest cricket clubs in Sweden. They didn’t have a great season last year as they finished sixth out of seven teams in the league phase of the ECS Stockholm 2020, managing just one win from six games. Stockholm have some solid players in their ranks and will want to fare better in the ECS T10 Sweden.

Squads to choose from

Pakistanska Forening: Abdullah Khalil, Ali Husnain, Ali Usman, Aljabbar Hussain, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhry, Farrukh Ilyas, Hammad Iftikhar, Imam Din, Jamal Awan, Jitender Singh, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Qamri Gujjar, Rukhsar Ahmed, Sameer Ali Khan, Shahzaib Gul, Shari Shaji, Sheharyar Raza, Talha Mustafa, Usama Chaudhry, Waqar Hassan, Zubair Aslam

Stockholm: Abhishek Mathur, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali, Deepjagan Singh, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Jyotimoi Saikia, Karthik Jayachandran, Kaushik Vats, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar, Neil Tagare, Praveen Natarajan, Rajesh Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Satya Meka, Shiva Arsi, Sridhar Pokala, Vinod Chalindra

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistanska Forening: Imam Din, Faraan Chaudhry, Kamran Zia, Usama Chaudhry, Sameer Ali Khan (c), Khalil Jalali, Abdullah Khalil, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Zubair Aslam, Bilal Muhammad, Mohammed Vajjih Ali

Stockholm: Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Himanshu Patel, Goutam Ramamurthy, Abhishek Mathur, Chenna Nali (wk), Kaushik Vats, Santosh Yadlapalli (c), Jyotimoi Saikia, Avinash Upadhyaya, Deepjagan Singh

Match Details

Match: Pakistanska Forening vs Stockholm, Match 3, ECS T10 Sweden

Date and Time: July 18th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is likely to be a good one to bat on. The ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. While the pacers might get some movement early on, the spinners could extract turn off the surface as well. An all-round track is likely to be in store for Monday's ECS T10 Sweden game, with a score of around 95-100 expected to be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PF vs STO)

Dream11 Team for Pakistanska Forening vs Stockholm - ECS T10 Sweden 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Abhishek Mathur, Imam Din, Faraan Chaudhry, Kaushik Vats, Khalil Jalali, Himanshu Patel, Chenna Nali, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Avinash Upadhyaya, Bilal Muhammad

Captain: Imam Din. Vice-captain: Chenna Nali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Mathur, Kamran Zia, Imam Din, Faraan Chaudhry, Ankit Tiwari, Khalil Jalali, Chenna Nali, Goutam Ramamurthy, Abdullah Khalil, Bilal Muhammad, Deepjagan Singh

Captain: Goutam Ramamurthy. Vice-captain: Bilal Muhammad

Edited by Samya Majumdar