PAL vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Green Afghanistan One Day Cup, Match 6

Pamir Legends (PAL) will be up against Hindokush Strikers (HS) in the sixth match of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Wednesday.

The Legends have won only one of their three games and are second in points table. They registered a three-wicket win over Maiwand Defenders in their last outing.

The Strikers, meanwhile, have won all three of their Green Afghanistan One Day Cup games and are comfortably perched atop the points table. They won their last match against Maiwand Defenders by eight wickets.

PAL vs HS Probable Playing XIs

PAL

Rahmat Shah (C), Shahidullah Kamal, Yousif Shah (WK), Ihsanullah, Shabir Noori, Samiullah Shinwari, Abdul Wasi, Abdullah Adil, Abdul Malik, Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Salem.

HS

Afsar Zazai (C & WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Fared Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Jamshid Khan, Yousuf Zazai, Bahir Shah, Farhan Zakhail.

Match Details

Match: PAL vs HS, Green Afghanistan One Day Cup, Match 6.

Date and Time: May 18, 2022; 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost, Afghanistan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Khost Cricket Stadium is a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue being 236 runs.

Today's PAL vs HS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Afsar Zazai: Zazai has scored 48 runs in three games. He could be a good budget pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran has scored 189 runs, including a highest score of 107*, in three games. He could also play a big knock on Wednesday.

Ihsanullah: Ihsanullah has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Pamir Legends, scoring 186 runs in three outings.

All-rounders

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has impressed with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 179 runs and also picked up a wicket in three games.

Karim Janat: Janat could provide you with valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball. He scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 84.78 in the only chance he got this season.

Bowlers

Zia-ur-Rehman: Rehman has bowled exceptionally well this season, picking up 11 wickets, including best figures of 5-31. He is a must-have pick in this game.

Sayed Shirzad: Shirzad has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.67 in three games. He can also score some handy runs in the lower middle order.

Five best players to pick in PAL vs HS Dream11 prediction team

Zia-ur-Rehman (HS) - 388 points

Ibrahim Zadran (HS) - 259 points

Ihsanullah (PAL) - 231 points

Zahir Khan (HS) - 200 points

Fared Ahmad (HS) - 189 points.

Key Stats for PAL vs HS Dream11 prediction team

Zia-ur-Rehman: 37 runs and 11 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 63.79 and ER - 3.72

Ibrahim Zadran: 189 runs in 3 matches; SR - 84.00

Ihsanullah: 186 runs in 3 matches; SR - 77.50

Shahidullah Kamal: 179 runs in 3 matches; SR - 84.43

Zahir Khan: 15 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 107.14 and ER - 4.41.

PAL vs HS Dream11 Prediction

PAL vs HS Dream11 Prediction - Green Afghanistan One Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Farhan Zakhail, Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Karim Janat.

PAL vs HS Dream11 Prediction - Green Afghanistan One Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Ihsanullah, Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Wasi, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan.

Captain: Zia-ur-Rehman. Vice-captain: Shahidullah Kamal.

