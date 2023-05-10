PAL vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Cup, Match 9

The Pamir Legends (PAL) will be up against the Hindukush Strikers (HS) in the ninth match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup at Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAL vs HS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 9.

The Pamir Legends have been absolutely incredible so far and haven’t put a foot wrong. They are the table-toppers and have won all of their four matches so far. They have eight points to their name and had defeated Hindukush Strikers by eight runs the last time these two sides faced each other.

Meanwhile, Hindukush Strikers are third in the table. They have won only one of their four matches while another game got abandoned. They will be seeking revenge on Pamir Legends for the earlier defeat.

PAL vs HS Match Details, Match 9

The Match 9 of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will be played on May 11 at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAL vs HS, Afghanistan One Day Cup, Match 9

Date and Time: May 11, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PAL vs HS Pitch Report

The Khost Cricket Stadium has a balanced pitch where both batters and bowlers have found some assistance. Batters have utilised the shorter boundaries well to amass big totals but spinners have been key here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 293

Average second innings score: 203

PAL vs HS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Pamir Legends: W-W-W-W

Hindukush Strikers: NR-L-W-L

PAL vs HS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pamir Legends Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Pamir Legends Probable Playing 11

Rahmat Shah (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Abdul Hadi (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Samiullah Shinwari, Amir Hamza, Bilal Sami, Sayed Shirzad, and Abidullah Taniwal.

Hindukush Strikers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Hindukush Strikers Probable Playing 11

Najibullah Zadran (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Afsar Zazai (wk), Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Fareed Malik, Farhan Zakhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Asif Musazai.

PAL vs HS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammad Shahzad (4 matches, 163 runs, Average: 40.75)

Mohammad Shahzad is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. The Afghan international has smacked 163 runs in four games at an average of 40.75.

Top Batter pick

Rahmat Shah (4 matches, 239 runs, Average: 119.50)

Rahmat Shah is the leading run-scorer for Pamir Legends. He has slammed 239 runs at an average close to 120 and also has a strike rate of 105.29. He has a century and a half-century so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Karim Janat (4 matches, 90 runs and 7 wickets)

Karim Janat is the leading wicket-taker for his team with seven wickets at an economy of 5.45. He is also the second-highest run-scorer with 90 runs at an average of 30.

Top Bowler pick

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.59)

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has also bowled very well. He is the second-highest wicket-taker with five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.59.

PAL vs HS match captain and vice-captain choices

Gulbadin Naib

Gulbadin Naib has been influential with both the bat and the ball. He has hammered 113 runs in four matches at an average of 56.50 and also has a strike rate of 106.60. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 17.88.

Naib should definitely be the captaincy choice of your PAL vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Zahir Khan

Zahir Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has been very consistent and has scalped 13 wickets in just four games at an average of 13.54.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PAL vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Zahir Khan 13 wickets 439 points Gulbadin Naib 113 runs and 8 wickets 388 points Rahmat Shah 239 runs 330 points Karim Janat 90 runs and 7 wickets 275 points Sharafuddin Ashraf 59 runs and 5 wickets 252 points

PAL vs HS match expert tips

Zahir Khan has been extremely consistent with the ball in hand and has fetched wickets on a regular basis. He will be an important player here.

PAL vs HS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

PAL vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat

All-rounders: Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman

Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

PAL vs HS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

PAL vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Darwish Rasooli

All-rounders: Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman

Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Poll : 0 votes