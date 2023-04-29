PAL vs JCH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Afghanistan ODD match - April 30, 2023

The second game of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023 takes place on April 30 at the Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost. The match will feature an exciting clash between Pamir Legends and Junior Champions, both of whom will look to get their campaigns off to winning starts.

The Khost Cricket Stadium is known for producing high-scoring encounters, and fans can expect a thrilling game between the two teams. On that note, here's a look at three players who could be excellent choices for captain or vice-captain for your PAL vs JCH Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Zahir Khan

St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Zahir Khan could be a valuable choice as the vice-captain of your PAL vs JCH Dream11 team. In his solitary ODI appearance, he picked up two wickets.

In List A games, he has taken 40 wickets at an average of 22.65 and an economy rate of 5.17, with his best figures being 6-36. Khan's bowling is characterised by his ability to take wickets regularly, with one four-wicket and one five-wicket haul in List A.

#2 Mohammad Shahzad

Afghanistan vs Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Based on Shehzad's impressive career averages in both ODI and List A formats, he appears to be a strong candidate for the captaincy role in the PAL vs JCH Dream11 game. With an average of 33.66 in ODIs and 35.33 in List A, he has proven to be a consistent performer with the bat.

He has also scored six centuries and 14 half-centuries in ODIs, and nine centuries and 22 half-centuries in List A games, demonstrating his ability to score big runs. Furthermore, with a total of 387 fours and 153 sixes in both formats combined, Shehzad is an aggressive batter who can score boundaries galore.

#1 Hazratullah Zazai

England vs Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Zazai seems to be a promising choice for the captaincy role in your PAL vs JCH Dream11 team. With averages of 22.56 in ODI and 23.83 in List A, Zazai has proven to be a reliable batter who can score runs consistently.

Additionally, he has hit 38 fours and 17 sixes in ODIs and 87 fours and 30 sixes in List A games, indicating his ability to score boundaries. With one century and three fifties in List A, Zazai also brings leadership and experience to the table.

Poll : Will Zahir Khan pick up a three-wicket haul today? Yes No 0 votes