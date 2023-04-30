The second match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will see Pamir Legends (PAL) squaring off against the Junior Champions (JCH) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Sunday, April 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAL vs JCH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be Playing their first matches of the tournament. Pamir Legends has various in-form and experienced players who can help them win this year's Afghanistan One Day Cup.

The Junior Champions will give it their all to win the match, but Pamir Legends are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAL vs JCH Match Details

The 2nd match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will be played on April 30 at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAL vs JCH, Match 2

Date and Time: April 30, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

PAL vs JCH Form Guide

PAL - Will be playing their first match

JCH - Will be playing their first match

PAL vs JCH Probable Playing XI

PAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Hazratullah Zazai, Riaz Hassan, Bahir Shah, Rahmat Shah (c), Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan, Farid Malik

JCH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ali Ahmad, Suleiman Arabzai, Sohail Khan (c), Hizbullah Durrani, Nasir Khan, Khalid Taniwal, Kamran Hotak, Noman Shah (wk), Akram Mohammadzai, Gulzar Khan, Khalel Ahmad

PAL vs JCH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Shahzad

M Shahzad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Shah is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Zazai

R Shah and H Zazai are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Arabzai played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Naib

N Khan and G Naib are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Hotak is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Arab and K Ahmad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Shirzad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAL vs JCH match captain and vice-captain choices

H Zazai

H Zazai will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 361 runs in the last 16 ODI matches.

G Naib

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Naib the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 1150 runs and taken 64 wickets in the last 75 ODI matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAL vs JCH, Match 2

R Shah

G Naib

M Shahzad

H Zazai

N Khan

Pamir Legends vs Junior Champions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pamir Legends vs Junior Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Shahzad, N Shah

Batters: H Zazai, R Shah, S Arabzai

All-rounders: N Khan, G Naib, K Hotak

Bowlers: K Ahmad, Y Arab, S Shirzad

Pamir Legends vs Junior Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Shahzad

Batters: H Zazai, R Shah, S Arabzai

All-rounders: N Khan, G Naib, K Hotak

Bowlers: K Ahmad, Y Arab, S Shirzad, Z Khan

