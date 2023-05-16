PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Final

The final of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 will see Maiwand Defenders (MD) take on Pamir Legends (PAL) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Wednesday, May 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction.

Pamir Legends have been the team to beat this season with five wins in six matches. The likes of Rahmat Shah and Zahir Khan have been brilliant for the Legends, who will start as the clear favorites.

As for their opponents, Maiwand Defenders aren't far off with four wins in five completed matches. The Defenders come into the game on the back of a big win over the Legends courtesy of a Noor Ali Zadran hundred.

With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, a cracker of a contest beckons with the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup Trophy on the line.

PAL vs MD Match Details

Maiwand Defenders and Pamir Legends will lock horns in the final of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAL vs MD, Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Final

Date and Time: May 17th, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Live Streaming: Fancode

PAL vs MD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Maiwand Defenders injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Maiwand Defenders.

Maiwand Defenders probable playing 11

Bahar Shinwari, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Ali Khil, Nasir Jamal, Samiullah Shinwari, Hayatullah Nasiri, Nanngeylia Kharote, Aftab Alam, Yamin Ahmadzai and Wafadar Momand.

Pamir Legends injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Pamir Legends.

Pamir Legends probable playing 11

Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmat Shah (c), Ahmad Zahir, Shawkat Zaman, Gulbadin Naib, Abdul Baqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad and Zahir Khan.

PAL vs MD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Shahzad (3 matches, 116 runs, Average: 38.66)

Mohammad Shahzad has had his moments in the tournament, scoring 116 runs in three matches at an average of 38.66 at the top of the order. Given his experience and ability, Shahzad is a decent pick for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Nasir Jamal (58(50) in the previous match vs PAL)

Nasir Jamal has been in decent form for the Defenders. He has scored 127 runs in four matches, including a fifty against the Defenders. With Jamal capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, he is a good addition to your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Gulbadin Naib (Last 5 matches, 77 runs, 7 wickets)

Gulbadin Naib has been in fine form coming into the game. He has 77 runs and seven wickets to his name in five matches. He has a lot of experience to fall back on as well, making him a must-have in your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Zahir Khan (3 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 14.11)

Zahir Khan has been in decent form for the Legends, picking up nine wickets in three matches. He is averaging less than 20 with the ball, taking wickets at times of need.

With Zahir picking up at least two wickets in each of his last four matches, he is another top pick for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.

PAL vs MD match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahmat Shah

Rahmat Shah has been sensational of late, coming up with knocks of 54, 149, 17, and 102 in his last four matches. He has a brilliant record in this format with a List A average of 38.69.

With Rahmat in brilliant form in recent matches, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Hashmatullah Shahidi, like Rahmat, has been in decent form. He has two scores of 40 or more in his last four matches, holding him in good stead. Shahidi is a decent player of both pace and spin, making him a good captaincy pick for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahmat Shah 102(91) in the previous match Noor Ali Zadran 106(115) in the previous match Zahir Khan 9 wickets in 3 matches

PAL vs MD match expert tips

Noor Ali Zadran was the star of the show for the Maiwand Defenders in the previous game, scoring a stunning hundred at the top of the order. He is an explosive batter who is adept at taking on the bowling from the first ball. Given his form, Noor is a decent pick for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.

PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Shahzad, I Alikhil

Batters: N Ali Zadran, R Shah (c), N Jamal, R Hassan

All-rounders: G Naib, H Shahidi (vc)

Bowlers: F Malik, Z Khan, N Kharote

PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Shahzad, I Alikhil (vc)

Batters: N Ali Zadran, R Shah, N Jamal

All-rounders: G Naib (c), H Shahidi, Y Ahmadzai

Bowlers: Z Khan, S Shirzad, A Alam

