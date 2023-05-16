PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Final

The final of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 will see Maiwand Defenders (MD) take on Pamir Legends (PAL) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Wednesday, May 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction.
Pamir Legends have been the team to beat this season with five wins in six matches. The likes of Rahmat Shah and Zahir Khan have been brilliant for the Legends, who will start as the clear favorites.
As for their opponents, Maiwand Defenders aren't far off with four wins in five completed matches. The Defenders come into the game on the back of a big win over the Legends courtesy of a Noor Ali Zadran hundred.
With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, a cracker of a contest beckons with the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup Trophy on the line.
PAL vs MD Match Details
Maiwand Defenders and Pamir Legends will lock horns in the final of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PAL vs MD, Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Final
Date and Time: May 17th, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost
Live Streaming: Fancode
PAL vs MD probable playing 11s for today’s match
Maiwand Defenders injury/team news
There are no injury concerns for the Maiwand Defenders.
Maiwand Defenders probable playing 11
Bahar Shinwari, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Ali Khil, Nasir Jamal, Samiullah Shinwari, Hayatullah Nasiri, Nanngeylia Kharote, Aftab Alam, Yamin Ahmadzai and Wafadar Momand.
Pamir Legends injury/team news
There are no injury concerns for the Pamir Legends.
Pamir Legends probable playing 11
Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmat Shah (c), Ahmad Zahir, Shawkat Zaman, Gulbadin Naib, Abdul Baqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad and Zahir Khan.
PAL vs MD Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Mohammad Shahzad (3 matches, 116 runs, Average: 38.66)
Mohammad Shahzad has had his moments in the tournament, scoring 116 runs in three matches at an average of 38.66 at the top of the order. Given his experience and ability, Shahzad is a decent pick for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Nasir Jamal (58(50) in the previous match vs PAL)
Nasir Jamal has been in decent form for the Defenders. He has scored 127 runs in four matches, including a fifty against the Defenders. With Jamal capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, he is a good addition to your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Gulbadin Naib (Last 5 matches, 77 runs, 7 wickets)
Gulbadin Naib has been in fine form coming into the game. He has 77 runs and seven wickets to his name in five matches. He has a lot of experience to fall back on as well, making him a must-have in your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Zahir Khan (3 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 14.11)
Zahir Khan has been in decent form for the Legends, picking up nine wickets in three matches. He is averaging less than 20 with the ball, taking wickets at times of need.
With Zahir picking up at least two wickets in each of his last four matches, he is another top pick for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.
PAL vs MD match captain and vice-captain choices
Rahmat Shah
Rahmat Shah has been sensational of late, coming up with knocks of 54, 149, 17, and 102 in his last four matches. He has a brilliant record in this format with a List A average of 38.69.
With Rahmat in brilliant form in recent matches, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.
Hashmatullah Shahidi
Hashmatullah Shahidi, like Rahmat, has been in decent form. He has two scores of 40 or more in his last four matches, holding him in good stead. Shahidi is a decent player of both pace and spin, making him a good captaincy pick for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction Team
PAL vs MD match expert tips
Noor Ali Zadran was the star of the show for the Maiwand Defenders in the previous game, scoring a stunning hundred at the top of the order. He is an explosive batter who is adept at taking on the bowling from the first ball. Given his form, Noor is a decent pick for your PAL vs MD Dream11 prediction team.
PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: M Shahzad, I Alikhil
Batters: N Ali Zadran, R Shah (c), N Jamal, R Hassan
All-rounders: G Naib, H Shahidi (vc)
Bowlers: F Malik, Z Khan, N Kharote
PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: M Shahzad, I Alikhil (vc)
Batters: N Ali Zadran, R Shah, N Jamal
All-rounders: G Naib (c), H Shahidi, Y Ahmadzai
Bowlers: Z Khan, S Shirzad, A Alam
