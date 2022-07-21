PAN vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 15

Panthers XI is all set to lock horns with Bulls XI in the 15th match of the Pondicherry Men's T20 at Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground in Puducherry on Thursday.

Panthers XI are placed at the top of the points table, having won as many as four matches. They won their last encounter against Lions XI by five wickets.

Bulls XI, on the other hand, have lost as many as four matches and are sixth in the standings. They lost their last encounter against Lions XI by 15 runs.

PAN vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

PAN XI

Damodaran Rohit (C), Yash Jadhav, George Samuel A (WK), Jayaprakash Manikandan, R Adithya Reddy, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Ashith Rajiv, Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew.

BULL XI

Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (C), Rajasekar Reddy, Ashwath Sridhar, Jay Pandey, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Surendiran P, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Ashok Kumar R, Siddarth Naidu A (WK), Kumar Pazhani.

Match Details

PAN vs BUL, Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 15

Date and Time: July 21, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 143 runs.

Today’s PAN vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav: Yash has scored 130 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 180.56. He could also help you fetch some valuable points with his wicket-keeping.

Batters

Damodaran Rohit: Rohit has scored 68 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 117.24. A batter of his stature would love to maintain his form.

Ameer Zeeshan: Ameer has been in decent form with the bat in this tournament, scoring 59 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 115.69. He is a top-quality batter who could change the course of the game on his own.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: Marimuthu has been sensational with both the bat and ball this season, scoring 174 runs in four matches and scalping one wicket. He can make a huge impact in the upcoming game as well.

Ashith Sanganakal: Ashith has scored 43 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 153.57, while also managing to scalp three wickets. He could prove to be the difference between the two teams in this game.

Bowlers

Karthik B Nair: Karthik is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead the Panthers' bowling attack on Thursday. He has sclaped eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.13.

Pooviarasan Manogaran: Though Pooviarasan has failed to impress fantasy players so far this season, he is a quality bowler who can prove to be a great differential pick in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Karthik B Nair (PAN) - 321 points

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (BUL) - 299 points

Aravindaraj Arulprakasam (PAN) - 228 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (PAN) - 22 points

Ashith Sanganakal (PAN) - 189 points

Important Stats for PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Karthik B Nair: Eight wickets in four matches, ER - 6.13

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: 174 runs and one wicket in four matches, SR - 129.85, ER - 11.00

Aravindaraj Arulprakasam: Seven wickets in four matches, ER - 7.75

Yash Avinash Jadhav: 130 runs in four matches, SR - 180.56;

Ashith Sanganakal: Three wickets in four matches, ER - 6.80.

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, Damodaran Rohit, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Karthik B Nair, Ashith Sanganakal, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Jay Pandey, Ameer Zeeshan, Gurvinder Singh, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran.

Captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu. Vice-captain: Yash Avinash Jadhav.

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: George Samuel A, Surendiran P, Damodaran Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan, Jay Pandey, Ashith Sanganakal, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Karthik B Nair, Abin Mathew, Lawrence Jawaharraj.

Captain: Damodaran Rohit. Vice-captain: Jay Pandey.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far