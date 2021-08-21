PAN vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, Match 30

Panthers XI will take on Bulls XI in the 30th match of the Pondicherry T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Saturday.

Panthers XI have already qualified for the semi-finals and will be looking to end their group stage campaign on a positive note. Bulls XI, meanwhile, are in a spot of bother as things stand. With three wins and six defeats, they are currently fifth in the Pondicherry T20 table. They need to win today's match by a huge margin in order to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

PAN vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

PAN XI

George Samuel A, Damodaran Rohit, Manga Satya Sumanth, Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, Ashith Rajiv, J Manikandan, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Saie Sharan Y, SB Sai Chetan

BUL XI

S Karthik (wk), AS Govindaraajan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Jay Pandey, Gautham Srinivas, Mohamed Safeequddin, Karthik B Nair, Marc Morais, N Vengadeshwaran, Lawrence Jawaharraj, M Pooviarasan

Match Details

PAN vs BUL, Pondicherry T20, Match 30

Date and Time: 21st August, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry generally favors the batsmen, especially in the shortest format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being around 150.

Today’s PAN vs BUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Karthik has done a fine job as the Bulls XI's wicketkeeper-batter. He has consistently scored runs while also being sharp behind the stumps. Karthik played a magnificent 65-run knock in the previous match against Lions XI.

Batsman

J Manikandan is a reliable batter at the top of the order for the Panthers and can also bowl if needed.

All-rounders

Ameer N has been in surreal form over the last few Pondicherry T20 matches. He should be considered for captaincy picks in your PAN vs BUL Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 311 runs while also taking four wickets.

KB Nair has done an excellent job with the ball, picking up 12 wickets. He has also scored 59 runs.

D Rohit will be a player to watch out for as he’s a valuable all-round asset. He has scored 120 runs and taken six wickets in the Pondicherry T20.

Bowler

B B Sharma has consistently picked up wickets and will be expected to lead the line for Panthers XI once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N (PAN) – 613 points

KB Nair (BUL) – 492 points

BB Sharma (PAN) – 482 points

S Karthik (BUL) – 470 points

I Naha (PAN) – 395 points

Important stats for PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N: 311 runs and 4 wickets

KB Nair: 59 runs and 12 wickets

B B Sharma: 50 runs and 4 wickets

S Karthik: 258 runs

D Rohit: 120 runs and 6 wickets

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Karthik, J Manikandan, J Pandey, M Safeequddin, A Zeeshan, KB Nair, I Naha, D Rohit, B B Sharma, N Vengadeshwaran, S S Chetan

Captain: A Zeeshan, Vice-captain: K B Nair

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik, J Manikandan, J Pandey, M Safeequddin, A Zeeshan, KB Nair, D Rohit, B B Sharma, N Vengadeshwaran, S S Chetan, S Sharan Y

Captain: D Rohit. Vice-captain: S Karthik

Edited by Samya Majumdar