PAN vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Semifinal 2

Panthers XI will take on Bulls XI in the second semifinal of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Friday.

Panthers won seven of their ten games in the league as they enjoyed a dominant campaign, finishing atop the points table. Meanwhile, Bulls have managed wins in just four of their ten league games. They ended their league campaign in fourth place in the standings.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season.

PAN vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

PAN

Damodaran Rohit (c), Yash Jadhav, George Samuel A (wk), Jayaprakash Manikandan, R Adithya Reddy, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Ashith Rajiv, Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew.

BUL

Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (C), Siddarth Naidu A (wk), Rajasekar Reddy, Ashwath Sridhar, Jay Pandey, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Surendiran P, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Ashok Kumar R, Kumar Pazhani.

Match Details

Match: PAN vs BUL, Pondicherry T20 2022, Semifinal 2.

Date and Time: July 29, 2022; 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch seems to be a balanced one, so both bowlers and batters should find something on the surface. Bowling first could be an ideal option, as the track slows down in the second half.

Today’s PAN vs BUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Avinash Jadhav is an exciting young wicketkeeper, who has scored 227 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 178.74.

Batters

V Marimuthu is the top-scorer of the competition by some distance. He has amassed 451 runs at an average of 50.11. He has bagged five half-centuries and has also picked up a wicket. Marimuthu is a must-have captaincy pick in your PAN vs BUL Dream11 fantasy team.

J Pandey, meanwhile, has also done incredibly well with the bat for Bulls. He has 243 runs but needs to work on his strike rate, which is close to 115.

All-rounders

S Gurvinder Singh is an interesting all-rounder who'll hope to have a big impact in this game. He has taken eight wickets in nine matches.

Bowlers

K B Nair has been one of the best bowlers in the competition. He is the second highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps in ten games.

Five best players to pick in PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

V Marimuthu (BUL) – 725 points

K B Nair (PAN) – 561 points

J Pandey (BUL) – 436 points

Y Avinash Jadhav (PAN) – 417 points

B Bhushan Sharma (BUL) – 414 points.

Key stats for PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

V Marimuthu: 451 runs and 1 wicket

K B Nair: 15 wickets

J Pandey: 243 runs and 1 wicket

Y Avinash Jadhav: 227 runs

B Bhushan Sharma: 11 wickets.

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Prediction

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Avinash Jadhav, G Samuel A, S Naidu, V Marimuthu, J Pandey, D Rohit, S Gurvinder Singh, A Sanganakal, K B Nair, B Bhushan Sharma, S Kumaran-S.

Captain: V Marimuthu. Vice-Captain: K B Nair.

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Avinash Jadhav, G Samuel A, V Marimuthu, J Pandey, D Rohit, S Gurvinder Singh, A Sanganakal, K B Nair, B Bhushan Sharma, S Kumaran-S, A Aravindaraj.

Captain: J Pandey. Vice-Captain: D Rohit.

