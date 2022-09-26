PAN vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 11

The KCA Panthers (PAN) will take on the KCA Eagles (EAG) in the 11th game of the KCA President Cup T20 on Monday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PAN vs EAG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

The Panthers are among the weakest teams in the competition, winning only one of their three games. The Eagles, meanwhile, are one of the strongest teams, winning two of their three games.

The Panthers will look to win this match, but the Eagles are a better team and should prevail.

PAN vs EAG Match Details

Match 11 of the KCA President Cup T20 will be played on September 26 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAN vs EAG, Match 11

Date and Time: September 26, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch is well-balanced and is conducive for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will look to chase here. The last game here was between the KCA Royals and the KCA Tuskers, where 296 runs were scored for the loss of 12 wickets in 40 overs.

PAN vs EAG Form Guide

PAN - L W L

EAG - W W L

PAN vs EAG Probable Playing XIs

PAN

No major injury update

Akhil Scaria, Akshay Chandran (c), Basil NP, Joffin Jose, Rojith Ganesh, Sanju Sanjeev, Vatsal Govind, Vishnu P Kumar, Vishnu Raj (wk), Neel Sunny, Pavan Raj, Arjun Aji, Sreenath K, Abi Biju

EAG

No major injury update

Rahul P (wk), Rohan Nair, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, Akhil KG, Adithya Vinod, Nipun Babu, Aswanth S Sanker, Krishna Prasad KM Asif, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Mhd Kaif, Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul

PAN vs EAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Raj (3 matches, 46 runs)

Rah, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

S Baby (3 matches, 138 runs)

Baby and V Govind are the two best batter picks. Akhil KG is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few games.

All-rounders

A Raveendran (3 matches, 7 wickets)

Raveendran and A Chandran are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Jose is another good pick.

Bowlers

V Chandran (3 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks are K Asif and V Chandran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. N Basil is another good pick.

PAN vs EAG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Raveendran

A Raveendran bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He has taken seven wickets in three games.

V Chandran

As the pitch is decent, you could make S Midhun the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken four wickets in the last three games. He looks in good touch and could take a few early wickets here.

Five Must-Picks for PAN vs EAG, Match 11

V Chandran 4 wickets 160 points A Raveendran 7 wickets 247 points A Chandran 78 runs and 4 wickets 225 points A Scaria 18 runs and 5 wickets 192 points S Baby 138 runs 208 points

KCA Panthers vs KCA Eagles Match Expert Tips

It's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KCA Panthers vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Raj, Rahul P

Batters: Akhil KG, S Baby, V Govind

All-rounders: J Jose, A Raveendran, A Chandran

Bowlers: V Chandran, K Asif, N Basil

KCA Panthers vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Raj

Batters: Akhil KG, S Baby, CH Abhiram

All-rounders: J Jose, A Raveendran, A Chandran, A Scaria

Bowlers: V Chandran, K Asif, N Basil

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far