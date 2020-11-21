PAN vs LIO Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament Match – November 22nd, 2020

Panthers XI take on Lions XI in the 21st match of the Pondicherry T20 tournament.

Panthers XI have had a decent campaign in the Pondicherry T20 tournament so far, recording three wins from their five games. Their only two defeats in the Pondicherry T20 tournament came against Tigers XI and Sharks XI respectively. They are arriving into the game off the back of a 7-wicket victory against Bulls XI in their last match.

Meanwhile, Lions finally managed to open their account in the Pondicherry T20 tournament. After four successive losses, they won against Bulls XI by a big margin of 52 runs. The team will be glad that they have turned around their fortunes in the Pondicherry T20 tournament and would want to keep up their momentum.

Pondicherry T20 Tournament: Squads to choose from

Panthers XI

Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit (C), Karthikeyan J, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A (WK), Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Arvindaraj, R Vijai, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, K Murugan, P Akash, Shri Sivagunal, M Mathan, Bhupender Chauhan, TA Abeesh, Abhishek Bagriya.

Lions XI

Ayyanar R, Karthik S (wk), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (c), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S, MalaiRaja M, Vivekanandan R, Thamizhmani G, K Nagur Babu, T Nataraj, Palani R, Pooviarasan M, Radjrathename N, Thennavan N, Sivaraj C.

Advertisement

PAN vs LIO Predicted Playing-11

Panthers XI

Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit (C), Karthikeyan J, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A (WK), Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Arvindaraj, R Vijai.

Lions XI

Ayyanar R, Karthik S (wk), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (c), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S.

Match Details

Match: Panthers XI vs Lions XI, Match 21

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Date and Time: 22nd November, 2020; 2:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The ground at Puducherry in the Pondicherry T20 tournament can be described as a sporting one. That is because it has favoured both batsmen and bowlers. At times, the pitch gets slower, which makes run-scoring a tad difficult. Otherwise, it is a beautiful batting track, where scores upward of 150 runs are achievable.

PAN vs LIO Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Karthik-II, D Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N, Shivam Singh N, A A Kargave, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, A Aravindraj, K Vignesh, S Raju.

Captain: D Rohit. Vice-Captain: Sidak Gurvinder Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, R Ayyanar, D Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N, Shivam Singh N, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, A Aravindraj, K Vignesh, S Raju.

Captain: S Karthik II. Vice-Captain: Ameer Zeeshan N.