PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the Pondicherry T20 Tournament match – June 29, 2023

The second match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will get underway on June 29 at 7 PM IST. This match will feature a clash between Panthers XI and Lions XI. The game is expected to take place at Pudhucherry Siecham Cricket Ground in Pondicherry.

Both teams will be playing their opening match of the tournament and would be looking to blast their way through in the early stages of the game. This will be a crucial fixture for the Panthers and Lions as this game will give them a better idea of what is to come in the latter stages of the tournament.

With so much to play for, here are the top three players you can choose as a captain or vice-captain in your PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction match.

#3 S Parameeswaran (LIO) - 8.5 credits

Parameeswaran has a lot of potential to become a highly accomplished all-rounder. He has accumulated 827 and has a healthy average of 28.51 with three half-centuries to his name. He also can deliver impactful spells and has picked up 23 wickets at an astounding average of 23.52 which features four 3-wicket hauls.

Parameeswaran’s all-round abilities make him a precious gem in any lineup. Hence we recommend you add him as a captain or vice-captain in your PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction team.

#2 P Sunil Kumar (PAN) - 9 credits

Sunil enjoys the reputation for being a pinch hitter. His strike rate in T10 cricket is very explosive, hovering around the 160 mark. He averages nearly 30 in the format and has a career-best score of 57. However, in T20 cricket, his average is slightly on the lower side dipping just below 20 but still maintains a commendable strike rate of 134.

Sunil can play some blistering knocks that can turn the game upside down in his team’s favor. Considering his power-hitting abilities, Sunil deserves a chance in your PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction match as a captain or a vice-captain.

#1 George Samuel-A (PAN) - 8.5 credits

George is a prolific wicketkeeper-batsman who has shown tremendous potential in the shorter formats of the game. He averages almost 20 in T20 cricket and has scored over 350 runs, including his career-best score of 74. In addition, the 25-year-old has notched up five 20-plus scores and one half-century so far in his 33-match T20 career.

