PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, Match 24

Panthers XI will take on Lions XI in the 24th match of the Pondicherry T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Panthers XI have won six of their seven Pondicherry T20 matches and are currently second in the points table. Meanwhile, Lions XI are fourth in the standings, having won only twice this season. The last time the two sides faced each other, Panthers XI ended up winning the contest by two wickets.

PAN vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

PAN XI

George Samuel A (c)(wk), Priyam Ashish, Saie Sharan Y, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Palanisamy P, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, SB Sai Chetan

LIO XI

Logesh P, Nipun Gaikwad (wk), Premraj Rajavelu, Anand Subramanian, Mohit Mittan, Chiranjeevi G (c), Jerish A, Raghu Sharma, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain S, Vishal Khokhar

Match Details

PAN vs LIO, Pondicherry T20, Match 24

Date and Time: 18th August, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry generally favors the batsmen, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being 100.

Today’s PAN vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lions XI's R Ayyanar has done a fine job in the Pondicherry T20. He has scored runs consistently while also being sharp behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Ameer N has been in surreal form over the last four matches. He scored a half-century and picked up three wickets against Tigers XI. In the last game against Sharks XI, he scored 62 runs and took a wicket.

N Manik-Salekar has done a wonderful job for Lions XI in the Pondicherry T20. He scored a fantastic half-century and also picked up a wicket in the last match.

All-rounders

S Parameeswaran can be considered among the multiplier choices for your PAN vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy team. He scored 46 runs in the last match against Sharks XI.

Bowlers

Satish B has picked up wickets consistently in the Pondicherry T20 and is expected to prove important once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N (PAN) – 550 points

Satish B (LIO) – 452 points

BB Sharma (PAN) – 411 points

S Parameeswaran (LIO) – 395 points

N Manik Salekar (LIO) – 361 points

Important stats for PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N: 263 runs and 4 wickets

Satish B: 8 wickets

B B Sharma: 12 wickets

S Parameeswaran: 139 runs and 5 wickets

N Manik Salekar: 120 runs and 3 wickets

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #1 - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Ameer N, N Manik Salekar, A Kamaleeshwaran, P Ashish, N Thennavan, S Parameeswaran, I Naha, Satish B, BB Sharma, Santhosh S

Captain: Ameer N. Vice-captain: S Parameeswaran

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #2 - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, George A, Ameer N, N Manik Salekar, P Ashish, N Thennavan, S Parameeswaran, I Naha, Satish B, BB Sharma, Santhosh S

Captain: N Manik-Salekar. Vice-captain: Satish B

Edited by Samya Majumdar