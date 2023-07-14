PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will see the Panthers XI (PAN) squaring off against Lions XI (LIO) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet on Friday, July 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Lions XI have won four of their last 10 matches. Panthers XI, on the other hand, have won six of their last nine matches this season.

Lions XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Panthers XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAN vs LIO Match Details

The 32nd match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on July 14 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet. The game is set to take place at 2:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAN vs LIO, Match 32

Date and Time: July 14, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Thuthipet

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batsmen who are technically astute should be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this fresh wicket, with spinners likely to play a crucial role. The last match played on this pitch was between Lions XI and Tuskers XI, where a total of 242 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

PAN vs LIO Form Guide

PAN - Won six of their last nine matches

LIO - Won four of their last 10 matches

PAN vs LIO Probable Playing XI

PAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Damodaran Rohit ©, Neyan Kangayan, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Akash Pugazhendi, George Samuel A (wk), J Manikandan, Karan Kannan, Gurvinder Singh, Bharat Sharma, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Vinay Singh, Abin Mathew

LIO Playing XI

No injury updates

Nitin Pranaav V ©, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Priyam Ashish, Vishnu K, Krishna Pandey, Bhupender Chauhan, Prathapraj T, Rishi Raut, Gajender Tanwar (wk), Vaibhav Singh, Arjun L V, Parameeswaran Sivaraman

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash

Y Avinash is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a good chance of scoring runs. T Prathapraj is another good pick for today's encounter.

Batters

P Akash

B Bhushan and P Akash are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. J Shreeram played exceptionally well in the last series, making him another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Parameeswaran

S Gurvinder Singh and S Parameeswaran are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and are likely to bowl their full quota of overs. LV Arjun is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Beri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Beri and R Suresh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. Mariyappan P is another good pick for today's match.

PAN vs LIO Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

P Akash

P Akash will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Akash has earned 573 points in the last nine matches.

S Gurvinder Singh

Since the pitch is a balanced one, S Gurvinder Singh is a good choice as vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You could also make him the captain of your Grand League team. He has earned 420 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-picks for PAN vs LIO, Match 32

S Gurvinder Singh

P Akash

Mariyappan P

B Bhushan

M Beri

Panthers XI vs Lions XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch will aid both bowlers and batters, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat high up the order and bowl a few overs as well. Making them captain or vice-captain is a smart way to gain maximum points and win Grand Leagues.

Panthers XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Avinash, T Prathapraj

Batters: P Akash, B Bhushan, J Shreeram, N Kangayan

All-rounders: S Parameeswaran, S Gurvinder Singh

Bowlers: R Suresh, M Beri, Mariyappan P

Panthers XI vs Lions XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Avinash, T Prathapraj

Batters: P Akash, B Bhushan

All-rounders: S Parameeswaran, S Gurvinder Singh, LV Arjun, B Surendar

Bowlers: R Suresh, M Beri, Mariyappan P

Poll : 0 votes