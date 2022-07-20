PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 13

Panthers XI will take on Lions XI in the 13th match of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on Wednesday.

Panthers seem to be on a roll and have had an excellent start to their campaign, winning all three games. Meanwhile, Lions won their first two games before losing their last two.

PAN vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Panthers

George Samuel A (wk), Yash Avinash Jadhav, Damodaran Rohit (c), Tharun J, Adithya Reddy, Ashith Sanganakal, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj A, Mayank Pandey.

Lions

Naveen Karrthikeyan D (wk), V Shashank, P Akash, Jashwanth Shreeram R, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Pandey, Sai Hariram K, Kashyap Prudvi, S Rohan, Shishir HR, Avinash Badrinath.

Match Details

Match: PAN vs LIO

Date & Time: July 20 2022; 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be par. There could be some turn for spinners, while pacers could get some movement with the new ball too.

Today’s PAN vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav is in solid touch with the bat and has scored 113 runs in three innings, striking at 221.57.

Batters

P Akash has made good contributions in this competition, garnering 105 runs at a strike rate of 143.84.

All-rounders

Krishna Pandey has been quite effective with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 104 runs, striking at 236.36, and has also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Karthik B Nair is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken seven scalps at an economy of 6.58.

Shishir HR, meanwhile, is atop the wicket-taking charts, taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.44.

Five best players to pick in PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Shishir HR (LIO): 285 points

Karthik B Nair (PAN): 274 points

Krishna Pandey (LIO): 268 points

Aravindaraj A (PAN): 218 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (PAN): 204 points.

Key stats for PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Shishir HR: 9 wickets

Krishna Pandey: 104 runs & 3 wickets

Karthik B Nair: 7 wickets

Aravindaraj A: 7 wickets

Yash Avinash Jadhav: 113 runs

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Panthers XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: George Samuel A, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Damodaran Rohit, Jashwanth Shreeram R, P Akash, Jayaprakash Manikandan, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Pandey, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj A, Shishir HR.

Captain: Karthik B Nair. Vice-captain: Krishna Pandey.

Dream11 Team for Panthers XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: George Samuel A, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Damodaran Rohit, V Shashank, P Akash, Ashith Sanganakal, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Pandey, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj A, Shishir HR.

Captain: Yash Avinash Jadhav. Vice-captain: Shishir HR.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far